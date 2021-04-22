Sproutly Amends Maturity Date Of Convertible Debentures

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that the Company has entered into a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (the " Fourth Supplemental Indenture") between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which amends the terms of its convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 (the " Original Indenture"), as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020 (the " First Supplemental Indenture") and as further amended by the second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020 (the "Second Supplemental Indenture") and as further amended by the third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 (the " Third Supplemental Indenture", and together with the Original Indenture, the First Supplemental Indenture and the Second Supplemental Indenture, the " Indenture") providing for the issuance of 8.0% senior unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $10,750,000 (the " Debentures").

Pursuant to the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the Indenture was modified to extend the expiry date by one year, subject to the prior written approval of Debenture holders holding more than 20% of the outstanding Debentures.

As of the date hereof, Debentures in the principal amount of $2,000,000 are currently outstanding and due to mature on April 24, 2021. The Debentures were originally convertible by the holders thereof into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.75 per common share. Pursuant to the First Supplement Indenture, the Company and the Debenture holders approved an amendment to the conversion price to $0.105 per share. Pursuant to the Second Supplemental Indenture, the Indenture was amended to provide for certain payments of principal and interest under the Indenture to be settled by the Company in cash or common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Third Supplemental Indenture, the Indenture was amended to move the conversion price to $0.06 per share and extend the maturity date by six months to April 24, 2021.

In connection with the execution of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the Company has extended the maturity date from April 24, 2021 to April 24, 2022.

For additional details regarding the Debentures, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 24, 2018, December 21, 2018, April 24, 2020, July 30, 2020, and September 23, 2020 along with the Company's final short form prospectus dated December 19, 2018, each of which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

