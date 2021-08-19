Sprout Social To Host 2021 Investor Day

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. ("Sprout Social", the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will host its first investor day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 beginning at 9am CT.

Please join our executive team for a discussion of the vision, people and product that we believe will strengthen our foundation and position the company to capitalize on a large and growing opportunity ahead. Registration for the virtual-only event can be found at http://sproutsocial.com/investor-day and the event will also be webcast live in this location.

Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 29,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout's unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

