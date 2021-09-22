Sprout Social Announces Two Major Growth Milestones

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social, Inc. ("Sprout Social", the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced it has surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Additionally, Sprout now serves more than 30,000 customers across the globe, underscoring both its market expansion and accelerated growth rate.

"Our customers are at the core of everything we do; the fact that more than 30,000 of the world's best brands choose Sprout both humbles and motivates our team," said Justyn Howard, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprout Social. "At a time when social has never been more critical to business success, we're excited to deliver new and innovative value for the entirety of our growing customer base."

"$200 million in ARR is a remarkable achievement for our company," said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. "We've doubled ARR in roughly two years and we're growing at a faster pace at $200 million than at $100 million, which is a true testament to the execution of our teams. We're happy to celebrate these milestones, but we also believe that the best is yet to come."

Sprout's leadership team will discuss these milestones as well as their vision, people and product at their first investor day today. Registration for the virtual-only event can be found at http://sproutsocial.com/investor-day and the event will also be webcast live in this location.

About Sprout SocialSprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout's unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

