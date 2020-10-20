Sprout Social Announces Integration With Glassdoor

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As transparency becomes increasingly important for brands, it is clear that a company's reputation is not confined to a single platform. Instead, today's brands are assessed not only by what they say, but how they run their business and what their employees share about their experience. Today, Sprout Social has announced its integration with Glassdoor, the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, making it the first social media software company to enable access to Glassdoor reviews within its platform.

"It's important to us to enable employers to continuously grow and maintain their employer brand efforts, which includes categorizing and responding to reviews efficiently," said Lauren Polkow, Director of Product Management at Glassdoor. "This has become increasingly important as companies aim to attract and retain talent, which is why we are thrilled to announce this first-of-its-kind integration between Glassdoor and Sprout. We've partnered to make it easier than ever for Sprout users to monitor and respond to their Glassdoor reviews in the same platform where they engage as part of their overall brand strategy."

The ability to view and respond to Glassdoor reviews from Sprout Social's platform means social media professionals can look beyond "traditional" social channels to measure what people are saying about their workplace. By filtering for star rating or searching for keywords and phrases, teams can prioritize and respond to reviews that need immediate attention. Users can also tag reviews and leverage Sprout's Tag Report for further trend analysis or inspiration for new content.

"The line between corporate brand and employer brand is blurring if not downright disappearing," said Andrew Caravella, VP of Global Partnerships at Sprout Social. "All brands must maintain a strong presence across many touchpoints—from social media to employee review sites—to cultivate positive brand perception and authentically represent themselves and their values. Glassdoor is a leader in this movement, and we're pleased to have worked closely together to develop and bring this offering to market first. Sprout customers will be able to respond to employee reviews, spot trends and develop one, cohesive social strategy for efficient employer brand management."

Sprout Social's integration with Glassdoor provides social marketers with a clear picture of their overall employer brand and enables them to create a proactive and thoughtful strategy. This new offering equips teams to bridge the worlds of Marketing and Human Resources, resulting in a stronger and more holistic brand strategy.

