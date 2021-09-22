Sprout Social Adds New Level Of Transparency To Its Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Commitments

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today released its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) website , which outlines and underscores the company's commitments to sustainability and equity across the business. The site also includes Sprout's recently published Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report that details the current state of its demographic makeup along with key learnings and goals for the future.

Sprout is focused on minimizing its environmental impact, positively affecting its communities and aligning its practices with the interests of all stakeholders with initiatives including:

Energy conservation: One of Sprout's largest impacts on the environment is its consumption of electricity. Sprout is committed to purchasing energy-efficient equipment and partnering with suppliers that share its commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Sprout is committed to building a diverse team, fostering an inclusive culture and investing in equity across our organization. In its annual DEI report , Sprout discloses its current efforts in these areas and opportunities for the future.

Ethical conduct: The company has formed an ESG committee responsible for growing and guiding these efforts in an impactful way. This includes reviewing commitments related to governance practices such as proactively mitigating information security risks and reviewing its corporate governance practices.

Find out more about Sprout's ESG commitments here .

