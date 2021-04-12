Sprout Names Laura C. LaRaia Executive Vice President, General Counsel, And Chief Compliance Officer

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, the innovative force in non-QM residential lending, announced today the appointment of Laura C. LaRaia to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately.

"We welcome Laura to the Sprout leadership team to continue our strong growth trajectory and reinforce Sprout's position as the go-to source for non-QM residential lending nationwide," said Michael Strauss, CEO of Sprout Mortgage.

"We are thrilled and excited that Laura is joining us," said Shea Pallante, President of Sprout Mortgage. "We believe Laura's addition shows we are attracting some of the top talent nationwide, which will better allow us to serve our clients," said Mr. Pallante.

"I have led mortgage companies through all the major regulatory changes of the last two decades and I am eager to provide the same guidance to the Sprout team as the non-QM mortgage sector continues to evolve," Ms. LaRaia said.

About Laura C. LaRaia EVP, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer

At Sprout, Laura will oversee all legal and regulatory compliance functions and serve as the firm's general counsel.

Laura brings more than two decades of in-house and law firm mortgage banking industry experience to Sprout. Prior to Sprout, she served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation. Previously, she was Chief Compliance Officer/Deputy General Counsel at Supreme Lending. Laura is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association Legal Issues & Regulatory Compliance Committee and of the MBA State and Legislative Regulations Committee.

Laura earned her law degree from Loyola School of Law, New Orleans, with a certificate in Civil Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from the College of the Holy Cross. She is a Texas licensed attorney.

About Sprout Mortgage

Sprout Mortgage is a leading nationwide non-QM lender whose innovative products, powerful technology, and precision underwriting provide tailored lending solutions for residential real estate investors, self-employed borrowers, and those with recent credit events. Sprout provides modern lending solutions to help a broad range of consumers and the brokers and lenders who serve them. For more information, visit https://www.sproutmortgage.com or call 844-664-6100.

