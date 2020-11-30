Sprout Health Solutions Debuts New Branding

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Health Solutions, a UK-based global consultancy formerly known as Sprout Behaviour Change, announced their new name and the launch of two service divisions to more accurately reflect their work across patient support and drug development. The rebranding comes nearly one year after expanding their footprint into the US market.

"Behavioral science and a focus on the patient experience remain the backbone of everything we do," said Lina Eliasson, PhD, CPsychol, co-founding partner at Sprout. "Our new branding reinforces our patient-focused and outcome-oriented approach to programs in healthcare support and new drug development."

Combining evidence-based theory with commercial acumen, Sprout Health Solutions is now organized into two divisions:

Sprout Behaviour Change uses a real-world approach to develop targeted education and support interventions that deliver scalable solutions for treatment adherence and other health behavior challenges.

Sprout Health Outcomes provides clinical outcome assessment (COA) and regulatory expertise to help industry partners in selecting and supporting patient-centered COA endpoints in clinical trials.

According to Dr. Eliasson, there is dynamic synergy between the two divisions that provides unique advantages for pharma companies.

"Our expertise in clinical outcomes assessments adds depth to the development of behavior change programs, increasing their ability to measure relevant outcomes, and increasing the likelihood for peer-reviewed publication," she said. "Likewise, our behavior science methods help us better understand patients, their caregivers and HCPs, which is essential to more patient-focused drug development."

Dr. Eliasson established Sprout in 2017 with Christina Jackson, PhD, CPsychol, based on a shared desire to improve the lives of individuals navigating long-term health conditions. Their team consists of highly trained academic experts who also understand the complexities of the drug development landscape.

Sprout Plants Roots in USIn 2019, the company opened a US office managed by their new partner, Sarah Clifford, PhD, a behavioral psychologist with broad experience in clinical outcome assessment research.

"Our COA measurement strategy work helps clients identify potential patient-centered outcomes, such as symptoms or health-related quality of life, for inclusion in specific clinical trials," said Dr. Clifford. "By reflecting the patient voice in the early stages of new drug development, we can help clients evaluate their product with endpoints that truly resonate with patients and their families, and which meet the needs of regulators, payers and healthcare providers."

According to Dr. Clifford, the move into the US market will enhance the company's ability to service a growing roster of global clients.

For more information visit https://sprouthealthsolutions.com.

About Sprout Health SolutionsSprout Health Solutions is a specialist consultancy of experts in behavior science and health outcomes who design and deliver person-centered strategies and programs for improved health and regulatory success worldwide. Established in 2017 as Sprout Behaviour Change, the company works with global clients in pharma, biotech and digital health, delivering support programs and clinical trial endpoint strategies across a wide range of therapeutic areas including rare disease, oncology, gastroenterology, respiratory, and autoimmune conditions.

