SprintRay And SICAT Announce Surgical Guide Validation And Workflow Integration

SprintRay marches forward on its mission to simplify the digital workflow by creating synergy between SICAT's implantology software and the SprintRay in-office fabrication solution.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, the industry-leading manufacturer of 3D production ecosystems for dental practices, and SICAT, developer of 3D-based analysis and treatment planning software, are proud to announce a validation and software integration that will simplify the guided-surgery workflow. This new software integration will simplify the handoff step between SICAT IMPLANT planning software and the SprintRay 3D printing system, while the workflow validation further bolsters SprintRay's position as an industry leader in the accurate production of dental appliances.

Now, dental professionals will be able to scan, plan, and print biocompatible surgical guides, providing highly accurate implant placement with rapid turnaround times.

"SprintRay's mission is to simplify the workflows of dental professionals by giving them the tools to control every aspect of treatment, from scan to print to placement. This new integration with SICAT represents another step forward, creating new opportunities for efficiency and further simplifying the workflows of SprintRay customers," said Amir Mansouri, SprintRay CEO. "SICAT has a reputation as the surgical guide accuracy experts, and we're proud to have met their validation requirements, further showcasing the accurate, repeatable results that are possible with the SprintRay production ecosystem."

Craig Hennings, president of SICAT USA, said, "Benefitting dentists and consumers alike, this strategic partnership represents digital dentistry at the highest level. By providing dentists with a clear and economical path to provide 'same-day' dentistry, SprintRay and SICAT combine for the industry's most compelling and complete solution for digital dentistry. Elegant workflow and increased case acceptance have always been the hallmark traits of the SICAT Suite. Now with the incredible speed and accuracy of the SprintRay 3D printers, dental professionals provide today's dental consumer with an optimal dental experience."

SprintRay is hosting a live webinar on June 10 with Dr. Storm Hagen, where he will discuss ways clinicians can use it to increase efficiencies in their implant workflow. Interested dental professionals can register here.

About SprintRaySprintRay is a leader in the dental 3D printing space, combining user-friendly design with highly functional tools for in-office production. 2020 saw the release of the transformational Cloud Design and Protect a Smile initiatives, creating a Frictionless Workflow for clinicians. The company sets itself apart with total alignment around one goal: to help dental professionals use 3D printing to revolutionize dentistry.

About SICATFounded in 2004, SICAT successfully develops and markets 3D-based analysis and planning software, surgical guides, and therapeutic appliances for many dental disciplines at its headquarters based in Bonn, Germany -- for more than 15 years. Since January 1, 2019, SICAT operates as a fully independent company. SICAT was awarded the prestigious Cellerant Best of Class Award in June of 2019. For more information on SICAT, please visit www.sicat.com. Or to stay up-to-date, follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

