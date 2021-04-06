Sprinly Earns Inc.'s Best In Business Award For Biggest Positive Impact On Society

The #1 fastest-growing organic, plant-based food brand in the U.S. earns accolades for their positive contributions to society

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinly, the organic plant-based meal delivery e-commerce brand, has earned Inc.'s Best in Business Award for Biggest Positive Impact on Society. The award recognizes the most inspiring and innovative companies of the year that have also focused on positive impact. Other award recipients include notable brands like Squarespace, Instacart, and Allbirds.

Along with being named by Inc. as the #2 fastest-growing food brand, including the #1 fastest-growing organic plant-based food brand and #113 fastest-growing company overall in the country, Sprinly is named one of the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Cleveland.

"Mary and I have always believed that entrepreneurship is one of the best vehicles for creating a positive change in our society," said Ray Lui, Co-Founder and CEO.

Sprinly's notable contributions toward society include:

A strong focus on honest health by using clean ingredients and making it more convenient and delicious for our society to eat more vegetables

Plant-based meals to help reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73% (among many other environmental benefits)

Sourcing thousands of PPE (face shields, masks, gowns, etc.) in March 2020 and shipping them to hospitals across the U.S., including those areas hardest hit early in the COVID-19 pandemic

and shipping them to hospitals across the U.S., including those areas hardest hit early in the COVID-19 pandemic Donations of meals to doctors and nurses across hospitals, supporting them as they were working tirelessly to treat COVID patients

Sprinly's focus on creating a diverse and inclusive workplace:

Initiatives to employ refugees and people with developmental disabilities who often struggle to join the workforce



Development of training programs in different languages to expand opportunities to those who do not speak English as their first language

Partnerships with and donations to nonprofits that align with Sprinly's values, including Veggie U to support nutrition education for children, Wholesome Wave to help low-income individuals purchase more produce, NAACP and ACLU to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and programs to eliminate plastic bottles & provide clean water in underserved areas

Donation of over 20,000 pounds of fresh produce in the last 12 months to local food banks

"We believe the best businesses to build are the ones that uplift the team, improve the lives of customers, and contribute to society in a positive way. We're honored to be recognized for our team's hard work to do exactly that and are thrilled for all that's ahead," said Mary McCann, Co-Founder and COO.

