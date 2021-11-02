Sprinklr Named To Inc.'s 2021 Best-Led Companies List

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named to Inc.

Sprinklr (CXM) - Get SPRINKLR, INC. Report, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s prestigious first annual Best-Led Companies list — a data-driven list of U.S.-based companies with the strongest management excellence and revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. The 250 companies on the list are highlighted for being agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact.

Sprinklr is recognized on the Best-Led Companies list for accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team. This recognition is a testament to Sprinklr's efforts to lead and define a new category of enterprise software for all customer-facing functions - Unified-CXM. As the single platform for brands to reach, engage, and listen to customers across digital channels, Sprinklr powers human, unified customer experiences.

"This inaugural list represents the remarkable mid-sized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine."With their leadership, all businesses will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"We're honored to be highlighted on Inc.'s Best-Led Companies list for our strong approach to company culture, customer success, and product innovation," said Diane K. Adams, Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr."Sprinklr's vision is to be the world's most loved enterprise software company. It's a lofty goal, but as this recognition shows, we have an incredible leadership team that is putting us in a position to achieve our goals while treating one another like family and taking extreme pride in who we are and what we're building."

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Sprinklr, which was certified as a Great Place to Work, named best workplace of 2021 by Inc. Magazine, recognized as a Great Place to Work in NYC, honored for its employee wellness program with the Cigna Well-Being Award, and named one of the Best Places to Work in IT - all earlier this year.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

