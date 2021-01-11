SpringML Achieves Data Management Partner Specialization In Google Cloud Partner Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has received Specialization Status in Data Management as part of Google Cloud's Partner Specialization Program.

SpringML is the agent of change to help enterprises rapidly deploy data-driven digital transformation projects.

SpringML is honored to announce we've achieved Data Management Specialization. We are among a select group of Google Cloud partners to achieve this specialization.

Pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption and enterprises are looking for data-driven decision making. Data management has become a critical asset to help pivot to demand and sustain the shift. "SpringML is the agent of change to help enterprises rapidly deploy data-driven digital transformation projects," said Girish Reddy, CTO of SpringML. "Google Cloud provides a scalable and secure data platform that helps us deploy solutions cost effectively."

As enterprises look for new ways to engage with customers, providing creative digital experiences is key. SpringML is the "go to" partner of choice for data-driven digital transformation projects. We help enterprises build applications with an agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide Google Cloud consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics.

