Springbrook Software To Release New Online Portal For Local Government Collection Of A Multitude Of Licenses, Permits And Municipal Fees

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software , the leading cloud-based financial platform designed for local governments, is releasing their new Municipal Payments Collection portal, which accepts payments for a wide range of miscellaneous fees that may be configured to suit the unique needs of local government agencies.

This capability will be available to all current and future Springbrook Cloud customers via its CivicPay payments platform.

The CivicPay Municipal Payments Collection portal will be available to all current and future CivicPay customers on the Springbrook Enterprise Cloud platform on March 31 st 2021.

The Springbrook Municipal Payments Collection portal allows for the collection of many types of citizen payments with the same enterprise grade security and integrated convenience local agencies have come to expect from Springbrook. The portal enables the safe collection of payments commonly made in person, such as records request fees or development application fees, eliminating unnecessary visits to government offices, thereby reducing the burden on existing staff.

"Many of our customers have already stepped up to the Springbrook Cloud to take full advantage of our current technology offerings, such as Municipal Payments Collection. Springbrook invests in vital technologies needed to manage heightened demands in a dynamic and rapidly changing work environment. We have a 30-year history of innovation and are focused on providing additional tools to work more quickly and effectively in a cost sensitive environment, leveraging the power of advanced cloud computing," says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook Software.

Key benefits of the Municipal Payments Collection portal:

Flexibility: Agencies set up new payment types with just a few clicks. From greens fees to liquor licenses, the portal can handle any payment type.

Security: The portal delivers the same enterprise-grade, PCI-compliant, encryption and payment security measures offered on all Springbrook payment products.

Convenience: No more large file imports! The portal is fully integrated into CivicPay, Springbrook's core payments platform, and is also directly integrated into Springbrook's Cash Receipts module. Reconciliation is a breeze without manual file imports.

About Springbrook: Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider for local government, water agencies, sewer and fire districts. More than 1,100 cities, towns and districts from coast-to-coast use Springbrook's suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll and utility billing. We believe in a citizen-centric government that empowers its community with financial transparency, efficiency and a seamless payment experience. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. www.springbrooksoftware.com

