Springboard Announces RISE 2020 Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard, a mentor-guided online learning platform that prepares people for in-demand careers, today announced their annual RISE conference for 2020 to begin online Monday, October 5, and continues through Friday, October 9. The virtual conference features a broad range of speakers from big tech like Google, Netflix, and Linkedin to Fortune 500s like The Walt Disney Company and Cisco to civil rights activist DeRay McKesson.

The week-long event gathers technology evangelists, professionals and others interested in learning, networking and connecting with leaders in the fields of data and design. RISE's line-up includes Dan Shapero, Chief Business Officer at Linkedin; DeRay McKesson, Co-Founder of Campaign Zero; and over 40 other experts who will speak about how to leverage relevant skills for the current times, as well as how to develop careers in tech.

Springboard is doubling down on their commitment to student employability in response to the current economic downturn. RISE 2020 offers current and prospective technology professionals an opportunity to connect with employers and mentors and meet others in the industry.

"We understand that now more than ever, we need to rise together to meet the challenges in the workplace and beyond. While our students learn online, what sets Springboard apart is our emphasis on human connection and support," said Gautam Tambay, CEO and co-founder of Springboard. "Rise has typically been our annual event where students can meet each other, their mentors, alumni and potential employers face-to-face, but this year we're virtual so we've expanded the event to a full week with a robust lineup of speakers and workshops, offering more ways to grow, engage and get inspired. While we'll miss sharing a physical space and handshakes and lunch, being in a virtual conference levels the playing field — so many more are able to be a part of Rise this year, regardless of ability to travel, or family responsibilities."

Registration for the event is $19.99, and Springboard will be donating all ticket proceeds to Code2040, a nonprofit dedicated to improving racial equity in the tech sector — a cause aligned with this year's conference theme of Rising Together and Springboard's mission to transform one million lives by 2030.

Since its inception, Springboard's programs were designed to be entirely online, yet heavily supported by human interactions with mentors and a network of career experts. RISE highlights this focus by bringing together students with a network of talented professionals in the same field to develop relationships and foster growth. Topics in the 25+ panels will include:

Transforming Your Career for a Post-Pandemic World : Springboard CEO and co-founder Gautam Tambay speaks with LinkedIn's CBO, Dan Shapero , about the economic recovery, the post-pandemic job market and the importance of career resilience during economic downturns.

: Springboard CEO and co-founder speaks with LinkedIn's CBO, , about the economic recovery, the post-pandemic job market and the importance of career resilience during economic downturns. Using Data to Drive Social Movements, Campaign Zero: Friday at 12:30 p.m. PST , DeRay Mckesson, activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero will be discussing the importance of understanding and implementing data in the pursuit of sustainable social change.

Friday at , DeRay Mckesson, activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero will be discussing the importance of understanding and implementing data in the pursuit of sustainable social change. Data Science and Design Collaborations for Innovation:Utilizing design to share data can provide more impact to consumers. IDEO data scientist and designer Lisa Nash and interaction designer Takashi Wickes share what they've learned about data science and design collaborations.

To learn more about Springboard RISE, please visit: learn.springboard.com/rise-2020/

About Springboard

Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives by 2030. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers. The company offers mentor-guided online programs that empower students to shape their future. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Facebook, and Boeing. Springboard has also trained corporate teams at the likes of Visa, Gusto, and The North Face. The San Francisco-based company is backed by leading venture capital firms: Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Pearson Ventures, Reach Capital, International Finance Corporation (IFC), 500 Startups, Blue Fog Capital, and Learn Capital.

