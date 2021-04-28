Spring Into Wellness

MISSION, Kan., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As seasons change, there's often a great deal of shuffling and movement, including common allergy triggers like trees, pollen, mold spores, dust and dander along with pesky sinus pressure. Combined with changes in barometric pressure and weather patterns bouncing up and down, spring can be one big pain - literally.

"This is the time of year when most of us are excited to see the change of seasons, but millions of allergy and sinus sufferers welcome spring with trepidation," Dr. Ian Smith, M.D., said. "Common triggers such as trees, pollen, mold spores, dust and dander can wreak havoc for many. Having a trusted multi-symptom reliever of upper respiratory allergies like Mucinex Sinus-Max is absolutely key in making the season more enjoyable for all suffering from sinus and congestion issues. With a reliable multi-symptom product stashed in your medicine cabinet, and the combination of simple modifications like being mindful of your indoor climate, eating more fruits and veggies, and staying hydrated, can help limit sinus discomfort this season."

Take steps this spring to ease the impact of sinus and allergy pro­blems and focus on your overall wellness for a smooth transition with these tips:

Control your allergy and sinus triggers. Knowing what flares your allergic reactions can help prevent discomfort. For many people, mon­itoring pollen counts and limiting time outdoors on high-pollen days can help reduce reactions. You might also avoid hanging laundry outside, as pollen can stick to clothes and sheets as they dry, and ask for help with yardwork to limit your exposure.

Find some pressure release. When nasal congestion or sinus pressure build, it can feel like a ton of bricks have landed on your head. However, you can find relief with products designed to help clear up your stuffy nose, relieve headaches and thin and loosen excess mucus. Often, if you're experiencing sinus problems, you're dealing with multiple symptoms. From congestion to headaches and sinus pressure, an over-the-counter medicine like Mucinex Sinus-Max can break up your sinus symptoms with just one dose or your money back.

Manage your indoor climate. Even when you start spending more time outdoors, it's important to keep close tabs on the quality of the air inside your home. If you're prone to allergy flare-ups or sinus infections, manage the humidity level by using a humidifier or dehumidifier. If outdoor allergens are a concern, avoid opening windows and doors, and instead rely on air conditioning on warmer days. Also be sure to change filters regularly and use an air purifier for added protection.

Pile on fresh produce. After spending cooler months consuming comfort foods and fewer fresh veggies, spring ushers in a new menu of opportunity. Take advantage of all the garden-rich options and fuel your body with vitamin- and nutrient-rich produce that fills farmers markets, grocery stores and even roadside stands.

Soak up the sun (responsibly). After months indoors, you're probably ready to spend some time soaking up the sun's rays. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that affects numerous body systems, including the immune system and bone health. It's also been shown to improve your mood and reduce depression, so take in plenty of fresh air and sparkling sunlight. Just remember to slather on plenty of sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and don't forget to protect your eyes with UV-blocking sunglasses.

Keep fluids flowing. More time outdoors in warmer weather can quickly lead to dehydration, especially if you're working up a sweat. Drink plenty of water to stay well hydrated and keep your body operating in top shape. Staying hydrated can also help keep mucus moving, allowing you to ease through allergy or sinus problems.

Update your medicine cabinet. A seasonal change is a good time to take stock of your medical supplies and medications to ensure you have what you need for the months ahead. Discard any expired prescriptions or over the counter medicines and be sure restock common spring and summer essentials like bug bite ointments, sunburn spray and multi-symptom products like Mucinex Sinus-Max to help temporarily relieve sinus and congestion symptoms in one dose. Also be sure to replenish your first aid kit with plenty of bandages and wound care supplies.

For more information, visit Mucinex.com.

Manage MucusFrom maintaining hydration of the respiratory tract to protecting against harmful foreign pathogens, mucus plays an important role in the body. Allergies, smoking or any upper respiratory tract infection, such as the common cold or flu, could trigger excess mucus, causing bothersome symptoms that interfere with your overall well-being. These simple steps from the experts at Mucinex can help minimize these issues.

Humidifiers and vaporizers can help ease mucus symptoms by adding moisture to the air you breathe. By eliminating dry air, which can be irritating to the airways, you're providing yourself with moist air that may help reduce nasal stuffiness. Vaporizers use heat to create boiling water, which adds steam to the air. Humidifiers release cool mist.

Nasal decongestants, expectorants and antihistamines can go a long way toward managing mucus. Decongestants help reduce swelling of tissues in the nose and sinuses. This, in turn, helps with easing blockages due to mucus. If allergies are causing your flare-up, antihistamines can help by limiting or blocking histamine, which your body produces during allergic reactions, helping with symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes and more. Expectorants, such as Guaifenesin, thin mucus, making it easier for your body to get rid of it.

Nasal irrigation can help ease a stuffy nose caused by mucus buildup. Useful options include neti pots, squeeze bottles and syringes. These methods all involve flushing your nostrils with a saline product to help loosen mucus. Make sure you use new or sterile equipment; the use of the same nasal spray container by more than one person may spread infection. Irrigate only occasionally because frequent use can affect the good bacteria in your nose.

