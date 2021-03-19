NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring upon us, what better time than now to get back on a healthy track! With so many of us hibernating this winter, the change of season is a great time to get our bodies moving, pick up some healthy eating habits and find ways to de-stress.

Health and Nutrition Expert Katherine Brooking is here to show off the latest trends and tools to looking and feeling great this season. Whether it's taking some 'me time' or whipping up a delicious healthy snack, Katherine has great tips on how to spring into a healthier you.

As the weather becomes warmer and spring is just around the corner, many are looking for a change of scenery to boost their well-being. A recent survey from Booking.com shows that half (50%) of US travelers are looking for a relaxing trip this year, while the use of relaxation endorsements on the site have increased a third (33%) since the start of the pandemic. Relaxing doesn't have to be a fancy spa or resort, in fact, the survey reveals that almost three in four of US travelers (73%) will look to appreciate more simple experiences such as spending time outdoors or with the family while on vacation.

In addition to eating and living a healthy lifestyle, our bodies' immune responses also need support from high-performing vitamins and phytochemicals.

Only 1 in 10 American adults eat enough fruits and vegetables, according to the CDC. Avocados provide 20 vitamins and minerals which are essential to a daily diet and associated with heart health, weight management, a balanced diet, and increased satiety. As part of an overall healthy lifestyle, avocados can be substituted 1:1 for butter, margarine, cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and more.

GET MOVING: Regular exercise (3-5 times per week) is vital to staying fit and healthy. With springtime's warmer weather, get outdoors and enjoy! Brisk walking, jogging or biking will keep extra calories from becoming extra pounds. Not only will more exercise help you burn calories, it also serves as a stress reliever and boosts endorphins (the 'feel good' chemicals) in the brain.

