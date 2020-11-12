Spotlight Digital Economy And Deepen China-EU Cooperation: The 15th EU-China Business And Technology Cooperation Fair Held In Chengdu Hi-tech Zone

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, the 15th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair opened in the Business & Innovation Centre for China-Europe Cooperation (CCEC) in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. This year's event was sponsored by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, with the theme of "Opening Up a New Phase of EU-China Digital Trade, Creating a New Pattern of EU-China Synergy Innovation". The two-day event also featured the opening ceremony, EU-China Digital Trade Opportunities and Challenges Summit Forum, China-EU 5G Technology and Smart City Development Forum, and China-EU Enterprise Project Matchmaking Conference, among other activities.

Due to the impact of the pandemic this year, the Fair adopted the innovative "live streaming + on-site participation" format for the first time. The Fair attracted more than 100 Chinese and foreign guests and representatives from over 200 enterprises and organizations such as Siemens ( China) and H3C. At the same time, the Fair garnered the participation from more than 100 European companies and nearly a million online views.

At the opening ceremony, a demonstration project for sustainable development innovation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Western China Regional Collaboration Center ( Chengdu), a project of United Nations Industrial Development Organization - Investment and Technology Promotion Office (China•Beijing), were officially unveiled. The former was jointly established by Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, the UNDP and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. It is currently the only innovation platform for cooperation between the United Nations and a Chinese local government, and also an important platform for UNDP's Asia-Pacific plan to highlight technological innovation.

The EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair has been successfully held for 14 sessions since its settlement in Chengdu in 2006, featuring a cumulative participation from more than 4,000 European companies and over 7,600 Chinese companies. It has arranged more than 29,000 business meetings and helped reach more than 3,100 intentional cooperation agreements. It is thus an investment, trade and technological innovation cooperation event with the most extensive participation of EU member states and European companies, and the largest-scale EU-China exchange.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spotlight-digital-economy-and-deepen-china-eu-cooperation-the-15th-eu-china-business-and-technology-cooperation-fair-held-in-chengdu-hi-tech-zone-301171645.html

SOURCE Chengdu Hi-tech Zone