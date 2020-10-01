Spotify Technology S.A. To Announce Financial Results For Third Quarter 2020

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) - Get Report will post its third quarter 2020 financial results and letter to shareholders on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ320.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 299 million Monthly Active Users and 138 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

