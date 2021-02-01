Spotify Launches In South Korea

Today Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) launches its service in South Korea, giving Korean listeners access to over 60 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists from around the world.

As the sixth-largest music market in the world*, South Korea is a critical next step in Spotify's global expansion journey. Not only is South Korea among the most digitally inclusive markets in the world, but it is also widely recognized as a cultural and music epicenter, in part due to the global phenomena K-Pop. Since Spotify debuted its first K-Pop playlist in 2014, the share of K-Pop listening on the platform has increased by more than 2,000%. With this launch, Spotify plans to accelerate the growth of Korea's entire music streaming ecosystem, benefitting creators, labels, distributors and fans.

"We always want to be where the listeners and artists are, and Korea is rich in both," said Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify. "This launch presents a massive opportunity for us to not only further our mission of bringing new and quality content to more audiences, but also help local Korean artists tap into Spotify's 320 million listeners worldwide. We hope to create more opportunities for Korean artists across all genres to be discovered by listeners around the world."

Spotify has uniquely tailored the music experience for each market. As a part of today's launch, Spotify is introducing a range of new playlists made exclusively for South Korea. These playlists offer curated and the latest music from our team of Korean music experts, across some of the most popular genres. These include:

These new playlists will join Spotify's K-Pop genre hub that encompasses a wide range of Korean music, including K-pop, Hip Hop, Indie, OST, R&B and more, as well as 'RADAR Korea', a playlist uncovering fresh K-music finds and a part of Spotify's global emerging artist program. The hub is localized in over 72 countries, including Russia, India, Brazil and the UAE.

In Korea, new listeners can try out Spotify Premium 7 days-free on their mobile phone with no credit card information and a total of 3 months-free with credit card information, if subscribed before the end of June 2021. Listeners can engage with Spotify across a wide range of devices and app integrations including Instagram, Facebook, Samsung mobile and TV, LG TV, Microsoft Xbox, Bose and more.

The Spotify app is available to download for both Premium Individual and Duo plans. To enjoy music the way you want it, download the Spotify app today via the Android or iOS app store or by heading to www.spotify.com/kr-ko/.

* According to IFPI ( https://www.ifpi.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Global_Music_Report-the_Industry_in_2019-en.pdf)

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators.

Today, with over 60 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 320 million listeners across 93 markets.

