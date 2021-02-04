Sportsbeams And The Tampa Sports Authority Bring State-of-the-Art LED Lighting Fixtures To Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Sports Authority and Austin-based technology company Sportsbeams Lighting, Inc. have partnered to provide more than 700 of their Chromabeams LED 900 fixtures at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, University of South Florida Bulls football and a multitude of sporting events, festivals and musical acts. Raymond James Stadium is one of two stadiums in the world to feature tunable white and full RGB capable lights throughout the entire stadium, which have been prominently displayed throughout the season.

Raymond James Stadium is a pioneer in the advanced sports lighting world, with every single fixture capable of instantly switching from white light to one of 2 million RGB color options, through a quick and responsive digital command that can be controlled with a simple click of a button.

"We are very proud to be the first stadium in the world to utilize this advanced Chromabeams technology. This stadium improvement, combined with the many premium upgrades over the last few years to Raymond James Stadium, provide fans an enhanced event experience," said Tampa Sports Authority President/CEO Eric Hart. "These continued improvements will position Raymond James Stadium to host future world-class events, as evidenced by us hosting Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021."

Chromabeams are the new standard for what sports lighting is capable of, using patented technology that keeps the fixture cool and allows the addition of double the number of LEDs in a regular light while delivering the least glare of any sports fixture available. Sportsbeams Chromabeams are armed with patented technology that is unprecedented in the sports lighting world. Housed in full aluminum die-cast body and single-optic tempered glass lens, these are one of the only lights in the entire industry that do not have any plastic in the light path or its housing. Not only that, but the Chromabeams LED 900 also has three levels of active and passive cooling and can deliver up to 85,000 lumens per fixture with intelligent power supply management and controls.

"The sporting world has never seen lighting like this," commented Russ Schroader, Sportsbeams' V.P. of Sales and Marketing. "Athletes will surely love the lack of glare and unbelievable visual acuity, while fans enjoy an awe-inspiring show that will elevate live performances and events."

In addition to superior lighting for in-game action, Chromabeams fixtures leave the potential for one-of-a-kind, showstopping light shows drenched in millions of different colors, adding a visual experience for sports fans and concert-goers unlike any other. Raymond James Stadium will be hosting Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7th.

For LED lighting products, the most vulnerable component is the driver. Unlike most manufacturers of sports lighting products, Sportsbeams has the unique advantage of engineering and manufacturing its own drivers. This allows for a product that is specifically tailored to work on the fixtures in Raymond James Stadium, minimizing the risk of failures.

Sportsbeams entered the lighting industry just four years ago and has pushed the envelope on what is technologically possible. With decades of technology manufacturing experience, combined with more than 15 years of professional LED lighting experience, the company has been able to make more advances in sports lighting than any other of its kind. For more information on what Sportsbeams can provide, visit www.sportsbeams.com.

