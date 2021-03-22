Sports Venues Of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report For The Week Ended March 20, 2021 (Includes Overview Of Quarterly Results)

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) ("Sports Venues of Florida", "BTHR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces third quarter highlights along with upcoming tournament schedule. The Company's final financial disclosure for the period ended February 28, 2021 will be uploaded to OTCMarkets.com not later than Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Company continues to make improvements to its financial condition each quarter and the quarter ended February 28, 2021 is no exception. Improvements to the balance sheet include cash on hand increasing by 45% from $45,005 to $81,259. Derivative Liabilities decreased by 86% going from $238,373 to $32,696. Accrued Payroll decreased by 93% from $64,167 to $4,194. For the three months ended February 28, 2021 as compared to 2020, net loss improved 74.4% from a loss of $1,238,977 in 2020 to just $316,007 in 2021. Loss from operations for the quarter improved 87.6% going from a loss of $1,484,783 in 2020 to $182,905. Basic and diluted income (loss) per share improved 100% from a loss of ($0.03) per share in 2020 to ($0.00) in 2021.

For the nine months ended February 28, 2021 as compared to 2020 revenues improved from $0.00 in 2020 to $14,634. Loss from operations improved by 41% going from a loss of $1,541,630 to $905,955. For the nine months Basic and diluted income (loss) per share improved dramatically from a loss of ($7.00) per share to just ($0.02) per share.

John V Whitman Jr, CEO/Chairman, said, "Our Company continues to make improvements both financially and in market share. It is certainly a pleasure to provide the public with outstanding results from operations like we experienced last quarter as compared to the previous nine months. We forecast continued improvements mainly on the revenue front over the next few months. Whatever holes we still have can be filled with revenue generation and we are totally focused on that singular aspect of our business."

The Company is advancing towards its short-term and long-term goals; this week's Pokémon TCG was a success with 194 players registered. March has one more event left: World of Tanks on March 28th and is looking good. We are excited that the World of Tanks community is supporting our events. This week we have been finalizing plans to work with Twitch Influencers to build awareness for next week's World of Tanks event and bringing our event to a larger fan base with broadcasts not only in English but also looking to have commentators on other channels for Czech and German-speaking audiences.

April lineup is coming together, including entering discussions with a successful Twitch influencer channel, HisAndHersLive, to partner with them in continuing their "JukaBowl" tournament series for Apex Legends, and, to follow up our great premier in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel links, we are talking with DuelLinks Entertainment, a larger Tournament Organizer, trying to solidify a date. Also, to maximize attendance, we are working to identify (and avoid) potential scheduling conflicts with a variety of other High-Profile events such as the KCC.

In April we have six more events scheduled and we are partnering with the developer BetaDwarf to bring another Minion Masters event on April 10th. Many registrations tend to come in the last week; we already have 60 people signed up so far with three weeks to go, so it looks like that event may be on track to reach higher registration than initially expected. The rest of the month will round out with Pokémon TCG Online along with other titles such as Clash Royale.

Here is what is happening in April: On April 3 and 4th we have Yu Gi Oh Duel Links. On April 10 and 11th with added Apex Legends (this is a new title we are adding) Minion Masters BetaDwarf, and Clash Royale. On April 17-18 th, Pokémon TCGO, possible Northgard. On April 24-25 another Smite Game event.

The Company is working hard to find an existing building that can be retrofitted to become an eSports Complex or land to build an eSports venue to fulfill Sports Venue's long-term goal to create a network of venues around the USA.

Luis A. Arce said, "We know that we need to start in Central Florida because it's the ideal place logistically and we are already identifying possible opportunities." With over 76 million visitors in 2019, Central Florida is the world's leading vacation destination. It is home to numerous theme parks including Walt Disney World® Resort, Universal Orlando® Resort, and SeaWorld® Orlando along with diverse attractions catering to visitors of all ages and interests. In addition to its enviable year-round climate, Central Florida boasts two international airports, high-quality resorts and hotels, dozens of world-class venues, beautiful beaches, stunning golf courses, exceptional shopping, delectable dining, and exciting nightlife.

The area's demand for a new eSports venue is growing; there are venues, but they are either too big or expensive or too small for the demand. Josh Mora of Full Sail University said recently in an Orlando Sentinel report: "We have all of the resources here. We have the demographics for eSports players and fans. We have supportive government offices with both mayors."

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

