Sports Venues Of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report For The Week Ended February 27, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) ("Sports Venues of Florida", "BTHR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces major increases to players on events, paid players, and the total number of impressions to our Twitch and Discord pages.

February 27, 2021 marked the end of the Company's third quarter as Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., has a May 31 year-end. Rapid growth continued this quarter over last by astonishing numbers. Player on events jumped 54% to 1,956 over the second quarter of the year. That is up from 897 Players on events for the quarter ended November 2020. Paid Players jumped 100% up from zero for the quarter ended November 2020 to 612 for the quarter ended February 27, 2021. Players registration database is up 81%. Player registration is an incredibly significant number as it tells us what players have committed to stay with GGToor.com vs. one and done visitors. We grew from 430 individuals at the end of quarter two to 2,305 at the end of the third quarter. Finally, perhaps the most telling number is the impressions we achieved from our Discord and Twitch channels. Total impressions have grown 88% from 11,812 to 96,183.

There is a saying: "Work proceeds results by 60 to 90 days." In the case of eSports, the curve seems to be more like 120 to 180 but here is the exciting thing: we have invested the time and we are about to reap the rewards. Revenues for the third quarter were budgeted for $6,750. We fell short bringing in $5,270 but next quarter we will begin to reap the harvest from previous months of hard work. We anticipate hitting our fourth quarter revenue goals which are $40,904. Provided we hit our projections, that will represent an 87% spike in revenue from actual third quarter results, and that is just the beginning. Our team of professionals have been working for months for what is about to happen beginning our fourth quarter. We are projecting to become cash flow positive before the end of 2021. Provided we meet our projections, the Company will produce positive cash flow from a raw startup in under 20 months.

As part of our plan, we are launching our credit for task program in the next 60 days; whenever a player participates in any of our events, promotes us via post on social media, or blogs about us, they will earn Shadow Credits based on how much they get involved. The Company will post a list of tasks that will determine how many Shadow Credits players can earn after the task is completed. The credits will be added directly to the player's credit account wallet on their profile. We will be tracking every one of the tasks, articles, posts and tagging them automatically, and they will be added to a player's credit account wallet. The credits program builds upon task-related features and rewards players for their efforts.

We are pleased to announce that BetaDwarf Studios will be sponsoring our March minion Masters event on the website for tournament organizers (too) we will be streamlining the registration process to make it easier and secure.

What a week, what a month, what a quarter! John V. Whitman Jr., CEO/Chairman said, "Today's savvy investors expect positive results, and they expect them quickly. When COVID-19 hit, and Sports Venues was faced with a complete restructuring of its business model to where we are today should provide the public with a tremendous amount of confidence that management is able to adapt and evolve to the ever-changing business landscape. I am incredibly proud of our team and for what they have accomplished in such a short period of time. Investors can expect additional corporate actions that will make the projections stated above seem like child's play. We continue to look for acquisitions and strategic alliances that will assist us in growing the eSports business beyond expectations."

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you, can choose between Bronze Plan Gold Plan Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php. If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor.com we can help you grow and support, you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, https://twitter.com/ggtoor,https://www.twitch.tv/ggtoor, https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization like to be part of these growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com .

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

