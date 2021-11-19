Sports Marketing Legend Brandon Steiner Partners With Jeff Burton's All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) For Multimedia Joint Ventures

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic sports marketing trailblazer, Brandon Steiner CEO of CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency and Jeffrey Burton, CEO of All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG), a multimedia company poised for greatness and comprised of three divisions including The Podcast Business News Network, EMG Music Group and Terry D Filmshave created a joint venture to merge the world of sports with podcasts and music festivals. The new venture is broken down into two categories:

Celebrity Podcasts - Brandon Steiner and AEMG's Podcast Business News Network will join forces to cross promote and secure athlete/celebrity hosted podcasts for AEMG's Podcast Business News Network available across all the major streaming providers.

Music Festivals -Brandon Steiner and AEMG will work together to produce and promote an anti domestic violence music festival. Steiner will work to strategically align AEMG with talent that furthers AEMG's goal of helping the victims and shining a bright light on the global crisis that is domestic violence.

"We are extremely excited to begin this joint venture with Brandon Steiner, CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency," said Jeffrey Burton, CEO of All Entertainment Media Group. "At the end of the day Brandon Steiner is a legend and master marketer and we plan on shaking up the world of sports memorabilia, podcasts and music festivals with some of the most exciting and innovative content ever seen."

"I am excited to leverage CollectibleXchange athletes and world class collectibles to add value to the AEMG podcast, film and music divisions," said Brandon Steiner CEO of CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency. "I'm looking forward to a long lasting mutually beneficial relationship."

About Brandon Steiner - CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency Brandon Steiner is one of the most iconic figures in sports marketing and sports memorabilia in the United States. He has paired together thousands of athletes and companies using sports as a marketing tool to reach audiences and is the leading producer of authentic hand-signed collectibles. CollectibleXchange's mission is to provide a marketplace community that maintains the highest level of ethics and authenticity. We strive to provide a unique buying and selling experience that will continuously exceed our clients' expectations.

About All Entertainment Media Group

All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) was founded by Jeffrey Burton and is comprised of three divisions.

The Podcast Business News Network - Which has produced, distributed and promoted over 10,000 podcasts with more than 75,000 downloads across all major streaming platforms.

EMG Music Group - The music division is focused on putting on the most cutting-edge festival/concert experience currently possible through strategic partnerships with both artists and venues across the country.

Terry D Films - is the film and movie division focused on producing and bringing to market the highest quality productions. Marketed to both the larger movie studios as well as powerhouses in the streaming landscape. The company is currently in post-production for the film, "17 Days."

Contact: Gina Dukes(646) 789-6270 324309@email4pr.com

