Sports Illustrated's Preseason SI99 of top high school football players (Photo: Business Wire)

Sports Illustrated today unveiled its Preseason SI99 -- the 99 high school football seniors from across the nation that it ranks as the frontrunners for its coveted 2020 SI All-American first team.

This Preseason SI99 stems from SI's watch list of 1,000 players that was unveiled last month -- following what is believed to be the widest, most in-depth analysis and break down of tape of any recruiting class ever -- and a subsequent ranking of top 10 players in each of 14 different position groups.

"Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going," said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. "We've refined position groups. We've eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today's game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We've broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

"But one part of the game that hasn't changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle."

VIDEO: JOHN GARCIA, EDWIN WEATHERSBY AND BROOKS AUSTIN TALK SI99

Among the Preseason SI99 highlights:

The list includes a pair of brothers -- twins Tommy and James Brockermeyer of Fort Worth, Texas -- who are verbally committed to Alabama

24 of the 99 have yet to verbally commit to a college (with 8 of the top 20 undecided).

Of the 75 who have verbally committed, Ohio State has secured the most, with 10. The Buckeyes are followed by Alabama (8), Clemson (6), Georgia (5), and Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee (4 each).

The states most represented in the SI99 are Florida (16), Texas (14), California and Georgia (9 each), and North Carolina, and Pennsylvania and Washington (6 each). The DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia) also has 6.

SI ranks Caleb Williams, a quarterback out of Gonzaga College High (Washington, D.C.) as the No. 1 player in the nation. Ranked second -- and No. 1 on defense -- is defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau of Eastside Catholic High in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish, Wash. Williams is verbally committed to Oklahoma and Tuimoloau looks to be down to a finalists list of Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Washington, Alabama and Stanford.

The evaluation process will continue "until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans," says Garcia.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists and then a Postseason SI99 from which the 25-member first-team SI All-Americans will be selected.

The Preseason SI99 (with each name hotlinked to the player's bio, SI analysis and video highlights) is as follows, with college verbal commitment noted:

1. QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma2. DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided3. DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State4. IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama6. LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided7. DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland8. RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State9. RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided10. WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided11. OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama12. IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama13. OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided14. CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida15. QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia16. IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided17. LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided18. DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee19. S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami

20. IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami21. WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson22. DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina23. SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma24. QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan25. IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson26. LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU27. LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee28. RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson29. QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon

30. IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided31. IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State32. WR Dont'e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided33. QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina34. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Clemson35. S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia36. IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided37. CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas38. QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington39. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State

40. LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson41. S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided42. SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama43. CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided44. TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame45. TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided46. WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama47. OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided48. DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia49. CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided

50. LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC51. TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia52. RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State53. NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State54. DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided55. QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame56. WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech57. QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State58. DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan59. WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon

60. NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas61. OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided62. LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State63. WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided64. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee65. SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington66. IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame67. WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan68. OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame69. DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama

70. RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided71. DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson72. S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn73. CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma74. WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided75. IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn76. DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida77. S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida78. IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State79. CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State

80. S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided81. QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC82. RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU83. NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota84. LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville85. CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State86. QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU87. IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama88. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia89. DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU

90. NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided91. WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma92. IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt93. QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M94. TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee95. TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided96. NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha ,Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta97. RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn98. IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama99. WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan

(see below list broken down by state and also by college verbal commitments)

Follow SI All-American at si.com/college/recruiting/ and on social media: @SIAllAmerican. For hashtagging: #SI99

Preseason SI99 break down by state:

ALABAMADylan Brooks, RoanokeGa'Quincy McKinstry, PinsonJeremiah Williams, BirminghamLee Hunter, PrichardArmoni Goodwin, Trussville

ARIZONATy Thompson, GilbertQuintin Somerville, ScottsdaleSteven Ortiz, Goodyear

CALIFORNIABeaux Collins, BellflowerRaesjon Davis, Santa AnaBrock Bowers, NapaTyler Buchner, La MesaTroy Franklin, AthertonXavier Worthy, FresnoMiller Moss, Mission HillsChristian Dixon, Santa AnaKorey Foreman, Corona

WASHINGTON, DCCaleb Williams

FLORIDAJason Marshall, MiamiJC Latham, BradentonXavian Sorey, GracevilleJames Williams, PlantationLeonard Taylor, MiamiMario Williams, Plant CityTerrence Lewis, MiamiTerrion Arnold, TallahasseeChristian Leary, OrlandoJacorey Brooks, MiamiDallas Turner, Fort LauderdaleAmari Daniels, MiamiAmari Harvey, TallahasseeTyreak Sapp, Fort LauderdaleCorey Collier, MiamiMichael Trigg, Seffner

GEORGIASmael Mondon, DallasDavid Daniel, WoodstockBarrett Carter, SuwaneeNathaniel Wiggins, AtlantaCane Berrong, HartwellJordan Hancock, SuwaneeMiles Campbell, DouglasvilleAmarius Mims, CochranBrock Vandagriff, Bogart

IOWAThomas Fidone, Council Bluffs

INDIANABlake Fisher, Avon

ILLINOISJJ McCarthy, La Grange Park

LOUISIANAMaason Smith, HoumaDestyn Pazon, New OrleansBrian Thomas, WalkerSage Ryan, Lafayette

MARYLANDMonkell Goodwine, Fort WashingtonJamon Dumas-Johnson, BaltimoreDemeioun Robinson, GaithersburgDont'e Thornton, Baltimore

MICHIGANDamon Payne, Belleville

MISSOURIGabe Rubio, Saint PetersMike Hall, StreetsboroJakailin Johnson, Saint Louis

NEBRASKAAvantae Dickerson, Omaha

NEW JERSEYTywone Malone, Oradell

NORTH CAROLINAKeeshawn Silver, Rocky MountPayton Page, GreensboroWill Shipley, MatthewsDrake Maye, CharlotteEvan Pryor, CorneliusZaire Patterson, Winston-Salem

OHIOReid Carrico, IrontonJack Sawyer, Pickerington

PENNSYLVANIAJeremiah Trotter, PhiladelphiaMarvin Harrison, PhiladelphiaElijah Jeudy, PhiladelphiaKyle McCord, PhiladelphiaDerrick Davis, MonroevilleElliot Donald, Reading

TENNESSEEHudson Wolfe, Savannah

TEXASTommy Brockermeyer, Fort WorthCamar Wheaton, GarlandBryce Foster, KatyDonovan Jackson, BellaireIshmael Ibraheem, DallasBilly Bowman, DentonLatrell McCutchin, AustinJojo Earle, AledoPreston Stone, DallasLandon Jackson, TexarkanaCody Jackson, RichmondEli Stowers, Denton, TXJames Brockermeyer, Fort WorthJerand Bradley, Plano

UTAHKingsley Suamataia, East Orem

VIRGINIATreVeon Henderson, HopewellTristan Leigh, Fairfax

WASHINGTONJaraye Williams, BurienJT Tuimoloau, BellevueEmeka Egbuka, SteilacoomSam Huard, BurienJabez Tinae, BurienJulien Simon, Tacoma

WEST VIRGINIAIsiah Johnson, Bluefield

Preseason SI99 break down by college verbal commitment:

AlabamaIOL James BrockermeyerOT Tommy BrockermeyerWR Jacorey BrooksIDL Monkell GoodwineSlot Christian LearyOT JC LathamIDL Damon PayneDE Dallas Turner

Arizona StateCB Isaiah Johnson

AuburnRB Armoni GoodwinS Ahmari HarveyIDL Lee Hunter

ClemsonLB Barrett CarterWR Beaux CollinsIDL Payton PageDE Zaire PattersonRB Will ShipleyLB Jeremiah Trotter

FloridaS Corey CollierCB Jason MarshallDE Tyreak Sapp

GeorgiaTE-H Brock BowersS David DanielLB Jamon Dumas-JohnsonDE Elijah JeudyQB Brock Vandagriff

LouisvilleLB Jaraye Williams

LSULB Raesjon DavisRB Jojo EarleDE Landon Jackson

MarylandDE Demeioun Robinson

MiamiIDL Leonard TaylorS James Williams

MichiganWR Christian DixonQB JJ McCarthyDE Quintin SomervilleSlot Xavier Worthy

MinnesotaNickel Avantae DickersonNickel Steven Ortiz

North CarolinaQB Drake MayeDE Keeshawn Silver

Notre DameTE-Y Cane BerrongQB Tyler BuchnerOT Blake FisherIDL Gabe Rubio

Ohio StateLB Reid CarricoIDL Mike HallNickel Jordan HancockWR Marvin HarrisonRB TreVeon HendersonIOL Donovan JacksonCB JK JohnsonQB Kyle McCordRB Evan PryorDE Jack Sawyer

OklahomaWR Cody JacksonCB Latrell McCutchinQB Caleb WilliamsSlot Mario Williams

OregonWR Troy FranklinQB Ty Thompson

PittsburghIDL Elliot Donald

SMUQB Preston Stone

TexasNickel Billy BowmanCB Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas A&MQB Eli Stowers

Texas TechWR Jerand Bradley

TennesseeDE Dylan BrooksTE-H Miles CampbellLB Terrence LewisTE-Y Hudson Wolfe

USCQB Miller MossLB Julien Simon

WashingtonQB Sam HuardSlot Jabez Tinae

