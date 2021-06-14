Sports Illustrated And Morning Read Partner To Launch The Ultimate Golf Media Destination

Sports Illustrated and Morning Read, an authoritative voice in golf media, announced an editorial partnership today, creating the ultimate online destination for golf enthusiasts. The two publications combine the editorial talent of the respective media brands in a new destination, available to golf fans alike at SI.com/golf.

The partnership launches in step with golf's third major this year, the highly anticipated U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Torrey Pines. Sports Illustrated's veteran writers and Morning Read's seasoned editorial team will provide daily news, podcasts and videos, delivering a full range of coverage of the major championship.

As part of its expansion of offerings for consumers, Sports Illustrated will publish all 25 of Morning Read's original series and partner podcasts and more than 10 of its original video series. Dedicated audiences will continue to receive Morning Read's daily newsletter six days a week, as well as its weekly travel newsletter Where To Golf Next, and weekly player and industry examination in The Equipment Insider. According to the multimedia platform, not only are their subscribers golf enthusiasts, but 50% are a 14 handicap or better, and 93% play at least 15 rounds per year.

"We're thrilled about what this partnership brings to Sports Illustrated, and I know golf fans will be too. Morning Read comprehensively covers not just what's happening on the course, but all things a golf fan cares about - travel, equipment, instruction, fitness and beyond," said Ryan Hunt, co-editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated.

Morning Read informs and entertains golfers and golf fans alike with a vast array of content. It covers the day-to-day happenings on all professional tours and its roster of writers has combined to play thousands of golf courses, cover hundreds of major championships and win numerous writing awards. The Morning Read Podcast Network includes more than 20 original shows, ranging from entrepreneurship and instruction to tour news and fantasy lineup advice. Morning Read's video network, MR.TV features more than a dozen original video series, including travel shows, instruction tips and interview series.

The sport of golf appears to be on the rise; according to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), the sport's U.S. participation rose 8% in 2020 to 36.9 million, and wholesale equipment shipments are reporting 25% ahead of 2019. As interest in golf continues to grow, the Sports Illustrated website will provide 360-degree coverage of the sport to take a golfer's game to the next level.

"Each morning, golf enthusiasts start their day with Morning Read, and we are committed to providing the most comprehensive original content to our readers," said Jeff Foster, president of Buffalo Media Network, which operates Morning Read. "Golf continues to grow at record numbers, and partnering with Sports Illustrated allows us to expand our audience around the world, creating the ultimate destination for golfers."

According to Google Analytics, alongside the acquisition of The Spun, this partnership boosts the sports vertical readership of Maven, licensed operator of Sports Illustrated, to more than 50 million per month.

"This market is yet another step in growth for our company," said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Sports Illustrated and Maven. "We are focused on providing the most robust content experience for consumers, and the most vibrant technical solution for publishers. This new partnership with Morning Read shines a spotlight on both," he added.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. We bring powerful storytelling to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products. SI's award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community.

About Maven

Maven (MVEN) is a modern media company that leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.maven.io.

About Morning Read

Morning Read launched in 2017 presenting original, insightful content that is critical to the golf industry but often uncovered and unspoken. In 2019, Buffalo Groupe, LLC purchased Morning Read and its portfolio of properties forming Buffalo Media Network. Later that year, Morning Read relaunched with a new multimedia platform bringing all aspects of golf to its readers. Continuing its evolution as the destination for golf enthusiasts, Morning Read will be available at SI.com/golf this summer.

