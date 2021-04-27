Sports Coaching Market Will Exhibit $ 9.07 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Increasing Government Initiatives To Drive Growth | Technavio
The global sports coaching market is expected to register an incremental growth of by USD 9.07 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Increasing government initiatives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the fragmented and unorganized market structure might hamper the market growth.
Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Sports Coaching Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, about 36% of the market's growth is expected to originate from Europe during the forecast period. Also, the sports camps and personalized trainings segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Type
- Sports Camps And Personalized Trainings
- Recreational Camps
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports coaching market report covers the following areas:
- Sports Coaching Market Size
- Sports Coaching Market Trends
- Sports Coaching Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the integration of technology in sports coaching as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Coaching Market growth during the next few years.
Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports coaching market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Consumer discretionary industry
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Challenger Sports
- CMT Learning Ltd.
- Coach Sport LLC
- Elle Football Academy
- ESM Academies
- Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
- School Sports Coaching
- TENVIC
- United States Sports Academy
- US Sports Camps Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
