Sports Coaching Market Size To Increase Over $9 Billion During 2021-2025 | Increasing Government Initiatives To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports coaching market size is expected to grow by USD 9.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Global Sports Coaching Market: Type

By type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the sports camps and personalized training segment in 2020. The segment is driven by increased player participation in international sports and domestic leagues. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Sports Coaching Market: Geographic Landscape

About 36% of the market growth originated from Europe in 2020. Germany and the UK are the key markets for sports coaching in Europe. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

