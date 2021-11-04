Sportradar Awarded Sports Betting Provider Licenses In Connecticut And West Virginia

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - Get SPORTRADAR GROUP Report ("Sportradar" or "the Company"), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, via its US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions LLC, today announced that it has received an Online Gaming Service Provider license in Connecticut and renewed its Sports Wagering Supplier license in West Virginia.

As a holder of 20 licenses at the state and tribal levels in the US, Sportradar provides its data and services to a wide range of clients operating within these jurisdictions, as well as ensures transparency, integrity and the most accurate sports data to state-run sports betting and gaming agencies.

Arne Rees, Sportradar US CEO said: "Sportradar is committed to providing our clients the highest quality sports data and services. As sports betting legalization accelerates in the US, strong and transparent data will help govern the growing industry expansion in a sustainable and ethical manner. These licenses underscore Sportradar's commitment to the US market, our leadership in integrity and the value of our products and services."

Both Connecticut and West Virginia have passed legislation allowing bettors to place wagers in retail locations and through online sportsbooks. West Virginia officially launched sports betting in August of 2018. Connecticut is one of the most recent states to approve sports betting and officially launched retail and online betting in October 2021.

To Learn more about Sportradar, please visit: https://sportradar.us/ .

About SportradarSportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com

