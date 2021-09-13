SportGait Announces Partnership With Pennsylvania West Soccer Association

The brain wellness company is working to establish safer playing standards by preparing athletes for the sports season with concussion baseline testing.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait , a medical technology company focused on facilitating concussion diagnoses and recovery, is thrilled to announce their partnership with Pennsylvania West State Soccer Association (PA West Soccer), today September 13, 2021. This new partnership will provide free baseline testing for all PA West Soccer athletes through the end of 2021, with the ultimate goal of putting athletes' safety first.

"We're excited to provide this opportunity to our athletes. It helps us improve player safety," says PA West Soccer Executive Director Tim McCoy.

Baseline testing is a powerful tool for measuring athletes' physical and mental skills at the beginning of the sports season and aid in diagnosing concussions later on. The tests measure gait, memory, concentration, problem solving ability, and attention. This establishes a precedent of the athlete's condition for doctors to compare with results after a head injury.

"The SportGait technology is exciting because it makes it more easily attainable to athletes through the click of an app. Imagine being able to use the latest method of establishing a baseline for concussion testing from your device. We are looking forward to making this new technology available to our athletes," says McCoy.

SportGait offers baseline testing through their new mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play. The app is an essential toolkit for coaches and parents, and there is parallel technology for medical professionals, complete with clinically approved assessments and research-backed information for educating athletes about concussions.

"I think that what makes SportGait so unique is the fact that it is portable and it is something that can be easily implemented and used at home with mobile devices or tablets. It's very user-friendly for players, coaches, managers, parents, and athletic trainers," says PA West Medical Director Dr. Christopher Conti.

"SportGait is not just looking at neurocognitive data points, but I think the most revolutionary element is that it's using gait analysis, how we walk, our natural stride pattern, and looking at the little nuances and differences between our baseline gait pattern and those little differences that occur when we sustain injuries, particularly concussion and other musculoskeletal injuries."

SportGait is available now for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About SportGait SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating, monitoring, and treating concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bethany Vietmeier 412-720-5195 Bethany@valiant3communications.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportgait-announces-partnership-with-pennsylvania-west-soccer-association-301375218.html

SOURCE SportGait