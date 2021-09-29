SportGait Adds Stress, Anxiety, And Depression Screener To Mobile App

The screener serves to identify behavioral or emotional issues that are often present after concussion.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait has announced an addition of a Stress, Anxiety, and Depression (S.A.D.) assessment to their mobile app on September 29, 2021. The screener was developed by Cecil R. Reynolds, PhD, who is a distinguished research scholar at Texas A&M University. Dr. Reynolds has co-authored numerous other tests centered around neuropsychology along with Randy W. Kamphaus, PhD, Dean of the College of Education at University of Oregon, and Emeritus Professor of Educational Psychology, Professor of Neuroscience.

"If we do not screen our youth for mental health risk or disorders, we cannot ensure timely access to needed treatment."

The screener is based on the BASC-3 Behavioral and Emotional Screening System, also developed by Drs. Kamphaus and Reynolds. It offers a quick, reliable and systematic way of determining behavioral and emotional strengths and weaknesses in school-aged youth. It is the most widely used screening measure for children's mental health needs in the English-speaking world.

In response to this announcement, Drs. Kamphaus and Reynolds noted, "We are pleased to partner with SportGait to fill this important gap in the mental health care of children and youth. We know that if we do not screen for mental health risk or disorders, we cannot ensure timely access to needed treatment. We have high hopes that the availability of this screener to athletes and their families will meet this need."

A study found that about a third of youths who experience prolonged concussion symptoms will develop mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and difficulty concentrating. For most, this only lasts three to six months, but some will have lasting effects that should be monitored and reassessed often.

"We want to support our youth athletes' safety, which includes mental health, with accessible and affordable tools," stated Chris Newton, President & CEO of SportGait.

In addition to concussion patients, children under 17 experience mental health issues at high rates , with ADHD, anxiety, depression, and behavior problems being the most common. These disorders are more likely to be diagnosed and treated in older children or in adulthood, thus leaving a large gap in younger kids who receive improper diagnosis. Additionally, 31% of parents have said that their children's mental health has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic began, resulting in far more kids needing to be assessed and appropriately treated.

Newton also stated, "The S.A.D. Screener is an important part of SportGait's offering. Our goal is that this screener is part of all preseason baseline testing and post injury testing."

The S.A.D. screener is completed by parents or guardians on behalf of their children under 18. To learn more about SportGait and all its features, visit here .

About SportGait SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. SportGait's array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating, monitoring, and treating concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for a top five largest hospital system in the U.S.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bethany Vietmeier412-720-5195 Bethv@thebusstopsherefoundation.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportgait-adds-stress-anxiety-and-depression-screener-to-mobile-app-301387881.html

SOURCE SportGait