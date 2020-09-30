SportBLX To Hold New Max Player Offering For The General Public Ahead Of Preakness Stakes

In the lead up to the final Triple Crown race of the year, fans have the opportunity to purchase shares in the only horse to run in Belmont Stakes, Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saying you're a horse owner is one thing, owning a horse capable of running in any leg of the Triple Crown is another and having a horse that can run in all three races is something only a very small group of people can claim. However, that group will continue to grow this week in the lead to the 145 th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course with the latest offering for one of America's finest racehorses, Max Player. Through SportBLX, an innovative investment platform that allows fans and investors anywhere in the world to own shares of unique assets in sports, a new offering for the public is currently open for shares of Max Player, in advance of the final race of the 2020 Triple Crown racing season.

Fractional ownership of thoroughbreds continues to grow at the highest level of competition and with over 700 minority owners already, Max Player truly is the horse of the people. With owners that span all walks of life around the country and world, Max Player represents an opportunity for fans everywhere to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a world-class competition racehorse. A recent shareholder survey revealed that 99.1% are satisfied with their investment experience so far and the majority of Max Player co-owners consumed more racing content because of their involvement with SportBLX.

"Offering shares in Max Player, and allowing so many people who love the race game like myself a chance at ownership, has been one of best decision I've ever been a part of. I'm grateful to have a horse like Max Player but the experience of owning a horse that competes at this level is only heighted by what we're doing at SportBLX," said George E. Hall, SportBLX Executive Chairman and majority owner of Max Player. "We've met some amazing people not only through the Max Player offerings, but our other thoroughbred ownership opportunities as well. I'm very pleased we're able to open another offering for Max Player ahead of the Preakness and welcome more people into our ownership family."

Despite its smaller size compared to commercial breeding operations that are neighbors in Versilles, KY, Mr. Hall's Annestes Thoroughbreds has had a tremendous amount of success with Kentucky-bred horses. Max Player, a homebred from Honor Code's first crop, was his fourth Derby starter. Mr. Hall also captured the 2011 Belmont Stakes with Ruler on Ice.

Max Player will arrive in Baltimore after a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont Stakes.

Max Player will break from the 8 post of an 11 horse field, and will have Paco Lopez up for the mount.

Alongside the latest Max Player offering, SportBLX will soon be offering race fans and investors the chance to purchase interest shares in multiple two year-old's with strong breeding as well as a newly created pinhooking company. In additional to thoroughbreds, SportBLX recently announced the first public shares offering of PJ Washington Inc., a partnership with former University of Kentucky and current Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington Jr.

The offering is open today . To purchase shares in Max Player and Annestes Thoroughbreds, visit the SportBLX website. The offering is open to accredited and non-accredited investors and can be found at https://sportblx.com/offerings/annestes-thoroughbreds/.

About SportBLXSportBLX is a technology platform that enables sports fans and investors to purchase shares in horse racing and sports assets via an online platform, including revenue-share interests in player earnings, and equity interests in teams. The company partners with existing brokers/dealers that distribute the securities. For more information visit www.sportblx.com.

Financial technology company SportBLX Inc., (SportBLX), via its management control of SportBLX Thoroughbreds, owns 21% of Max Player.

