Spoke Is Working Together With Qualcomm Technologies To Transform Safety For Bicyclists And Light Mobility Users

DENVER and TURIN, Italy, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Spoke, a mobility platform for safety, connectivity and rich rider experiences, today announced plans to bring connected technology to vulnerable road users (VRUs), including bicyclists and scooter riders, using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. A first-of-its-kind, the Spoke hardware and software suite, which features the C-V2X solutions, is designed to be the industry's first reliable, robust connected system to offer secure, direct communication for contextual awareness and alerts between drivers and riders, enhancing safety for VRUs.

Spoke transforms safety for bicyclists, motorcyclists and scooter riders with C-V2X connected technology from Qualcomm.

Reimagining the form factor, which has been engineered previously for automotive, Spoke's new hardware solution is designed to enable vehicles to identify VRUs using the same C-V2X technology used in vehicles. The Spoke solution is intended to provide direct communication between road users, vehicles and roadside infrastructure without the need for a cellular network, delivering the level of dependable real-time information critical for safety applications. This capability provides critical augmentation to other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors, such as cameras, radar, and Light Detection and Radar (LIDAR).

"This is game-changing connectivity for both safety and for the mobility experience overall," said Jarrett Wendt, Spoke CEO. "For the first time, Spoke will provide dedicated hardware and software, what we refer to as vulnerable road user-to-everything (VRU2X), to unlock V2X communication to the most vulnerable users. VRU2X unlocks location accuracy through direct digital communication that connects all users anonymously to each other and to the infrastructure."

C-V2X is uniquely designed to offer highly reliable, low-latency direct communication between VRUs, vehicles and roadside infrastructure in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum without reliance on cellular networks. C-V2X can provide highly reliable, low-latency broadcast to support advanced safety use cases and enhanced vehicle automation. C-V2X is also globally compatible with 5G networks and cloud-based APIs, enabling numerous capabilities with artificial intelligence/machine learning to enhance safety features.

C-V2X direct communication is an essential technology for safety and mobility applications, helping to reduce crashes and incident-related congestion for more efficient traffic flow.

Spoke is working with a number of stakeholders, including Qualcomm Technologies and vehicle, bicycle, scooter and motorcycle OEMs, for maximum scale, adoption and safety impact. Spoke's portfolio, which will also include modem-based communications, will be launching with their OEM bicycle, motorcycle and scooter partners in 2022.

"Spoke was born from a passion to reduce rider vulnerability, prevent crashes and save lives using an innovative adaption of technology that is available today. There is tremendous opportunity to deliver a safer, richer, more dynamic trip experience," added Wendt. "We are confident that through our work with various stakeholders, including Qualcomm Technologies, we will be able to reach our goal of including the most vulnerable road users in the intelligent transportation ecosystem equation. We expect Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading C-V2X technologies to elevate Spoke's safety and mobility portfolio, helping us all arrive home safely."

For Spoke images and other assets, visit: https://qualcommtechnologiesinc.box.com/s/qbe94fqd830lffftle4pq32ugdr4m57v

About Spoke Spoke is elevating road safety to an entirely new level. We are synergizing state-of the art technologies with market-leading partners to deliver transformative, first-of-its-kind CV2X and modem-based solutions that provide a new peace of mind on our daily rides, commutes and adventures. Spoke is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable on our roadways by connecting them to the traffic participants and mobility ecosystem around them.

Amy Ford / External Affairs amy.ford@spokesafety.com +1 303-514-4913 www.spokesafety.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spoke-is-working-together-with-qualcomm-technologies-to-transform-safety-for-bicyclists-and-light-mobility-users-301353905.html

SOURCE Spoke