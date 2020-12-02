Spok Rated As #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform For The Fourth Consecutive Year

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) - Get Report and a global leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fourth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.

"The honor means more this year than ever, and demonstrates our market leadership, as healthcare systems continue to battle COVID-19," said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. "Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare systems have faced an increase in data breaches and security threats. Being a top-performing cybersecurity software and service vendor is crucial."

Kelly added, "We are honored that year after year Spok has ranked number one in this survey, proving that our customers can continue to count on us for secure and reliable care team communications, especially during these unprecedented times."

From third to fourth quarter 2020, Black Book Research's secure communications platform client/user survey investigated over 30 solutions vendors used by more than 1,600 validated users nationwide. Ballots from nearly 1,500 healthcare organizations were received and validated for this spotlight survey of user satisfaction and utilization trends.

Spok received the highest honors for customer satisfaction in 12 of the 18 copyrighted key performance indicators Black Book Research measures including strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, reliability, support and customer care, and best of breed technology.

