Spok Nominates Randy Hyun to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) - Get Report, a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that its Board of Directors intends to nominate Randy Hyun for election to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is expected to be held July 20, 2021. Mr. Hyun is the Chief Operating Officer of CarepathRx LLC and the Chief Executive Officer of CarepathRx Health Systems Solutions. At CarepathRX, a privately held company that provides technology-based pharmacy and technology solutions to hospitals, payers, and patients, Mr. Hyun is responsible for overseeing and managing the growth of the company and directly managing key corporate functions.

"We are excited to have Randy join our Board," said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer. "His extensive management experience in the healthcare services industry spans over 20 years and includes a robust background in strategy and operations. I believe he will make meaningful and immediate contributions as we continue to grow our innovative, cloud-native and integrated communication platform, Spok Go ®. Randy understands our value proposition, market and customers, and will have invaluable insights as we develop our software as a service (SaaS) platform to drive and extend Spok's market leadership."

Prior to joining Carepath Rx in 2020, Mr. Hyun was Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Medicaid from 2018 through 2020 and President of Aetna Pharmacy Management from 2017 to 2018, both subsidiaries of CVS Health, a provider of health services in the health insurance, PBM, and retail pharmacy markets. From 1997 until 2017, Mr. Hyun held varying roles of increasing responsibility at McKesson Corporation, a provider of supply chain and technology solutions to healthcare providers. Hyun received his M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I believe that Spok's strategy is exactly aligned with the needs of healthcare organizations and I am excited to help the company achieve its full potential," said Hyun. "For two decades I have assisted leading healthcare organizations implement technology solutions to improve patient care and efficiency. I believe I can assist Spok in capturing the large market opportunity to deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes."

The nomination of Randy Hyun to the Spok Board of Directors was the result of a national search instituted by the Board with the assistance of Korn Ferry International to find the best qualified candidates in healthcare information technology. His nomination follows the 2020 appointments to the Spok Board of Bobbie Byrne, M.D., Chief Information Officer of the Illinois-based Advocate Aurora Health System; Christine M. Cournoyer, strategic advisor to digital health companies and board member of CareDx, Inc., a leading precision medicine company providing solutions for transplant patients; and Brett Shockley, a senior software executive and Lead Independent Director of eGain Corporation, a provider of subscription-based customer engagement software solutions.

The Company previously announced that Brian O'Reilly will not stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. "On behalf of myself and our Board of Directors it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Brian over the years. Brian has served as a member of Spok's Board of Directors since before we started on our journey to pivot from a telecommunications company to a provider of software solutions. The Board has benefited from Brian's wisdom and expertise. I am deeply grateful for Brian's leadership as I worked alongside him to realize our mission to become a global leader in healthcare communications," said Kelly.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has formed a Capital Allocation Committee which is comprised of Christine Cournoyer, Brett Shockley and Todd Stein. Cournoyer will serve as chairperson of the Committee which will be responsible for assisting the Board in its oversight of the Company's operational objectives and corporate strategy, capital allocation priorities and other opportunities for maximizing shareholder value.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) - Get Report, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go ® and Spok Care Connect ® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok ® solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

