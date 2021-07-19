SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., Welcomes Morten Pedersen To Business Development Team

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., welcomes power-generation expert Morten Pedersen to the SPOC Grid Business Development team.

With more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the maritime and power-generation industries, including heavy industry, electrical, electronic, software, operational, manufacturing and more, Pedersen brings a unique ability to identify beneficial solutions across companies and continents.

"I want to close the technology and cultural gap between Europe and North America to provide competitive solutions and advantages as well as profitability for the parties involved," states Pedersen. "Connecting people and companies with a common goal will accomplish just that."

Pedersen will work closely with SPOC Grid's managing director on business-development efforts and expansion of the company's growing operations across marine, energy, power-generation, mining, and oil & gas industries.

"We are thrilled to have Morten join SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge in the maritime and energy industries to the team as we continue to expand our grid operations and provide innovative energy storage solutions," says Andrew Williams, SPOC Grid Managing Director.

To learn more about SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., visit our website at https://spocgrid.com/

About SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc.

SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., designs and manufactures innovative, high-performing variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies. SPOC Grid makes hybridized energy systems cost-effective and user-friendly for grid-connected, off-grid, island, marine and a variety of other operations. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPOC Automation. For more information about SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., call 205.661.3642 or visit spocgrid.com

CONTACT: Tina Willis Account Executive (205) 322-1010 x 702 tina@fitzmartin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spoc-grid-inverter-technologies-inc-welcomes-morten-pedersen-to-business-development-team-301335916.html

SOURCE SPOC Automation