SPOC Automation Wins Gold In 10th Annual Best In Biz Awards

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Automation (SPOC) has been named a gold winner in Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year - small category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business-awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

SPOC manufactures automation equipment for the oil & gas industry. In an industry with notoriously slow customer service, SPOC stands out. Their promise — Always Running — is easy to make yet difficult to live up to because their products work in some of the most remote and hostile environments on the planet. If a SPOC drive goes down, SPOC will have it running in hours, not weeks or months. SPOC is the only company in the industry that offers extended warranties (DriveShield) on their products that even cover damage from lightning strikes. No other manufacturer in SPOC's industry offers comparable protection. That makes their customers very, very happy.

2020 marked the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards and - with a continuing global pandemic - was also a year like no other in the program's 10-year history. Despite the global challenges, the program saw a strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"To receive this recognition, particularly to be recognized for our customer service, is a direct reflection on the people who work at SPOC," Bobby Mason, CEO of SPOC says. "Every day they pull off the impossible for our customers. I look at this award as a testimony to our employees heroic efforts to keep our customers Always Running.

"2020 has been a year defined by a need for resilience. Companies have faced unprecedented hardship and disruption because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and have responded with grit, innovation, and compassion. Businesses have risen up to meet unforeseen challenges on the fly, showing adaptability, creativity and toughness," said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his second Best in Biz Awards program. "It was tough to choose between so many worthy and inspiring entries and all of the entries deserve acclaim."

About SPOC Automation: SPOC is a U.S.-based innovation company specializing in automation technology for the oil & gas industry. SPOC manufactures products to automate processes in the upstream and midstream markets, specifically for artificial lift, water management and compression applications. For more information visit spocautomation.com

