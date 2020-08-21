SPOC Automation Named To The Inc. 5000 List For The Third Time

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time, SPOC Automation has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

"This is an honor for everyone at SPOC," Bobby Mason, the company's CEO, says. "Our growth is the direct result of the incredible work and dedication of everyone on our team. To have been named to this prestigious list for the third time, that should make everyone on our team proud."

Every year, the magazine compiles a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. This list honors businesses of all sizes, and past winners have included such notable brands as Microsoft, Timberland, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia.

About SPOC AutomationSPOC Automation is a U.S.-based innovation company specializing in automation technology for the oil & gas industry. SPOC manufactures products to automate processes in the upstream and midstream markets, specifically for artificial lift, water management and compression applications.

For more information, call (205) 661-3642 or visit SPOC Automation at spocautomation.com.

