SPM Communications Kicks Off 2021 With Expanded Client Roster

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, an award-winning public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, started the new year with a flurry of new business wins in key consumer categories.

SPM has been named PR agency of record for Camp Bow Wow, the nation's largest pet care franchise that provides doggy day care, boarding and other premium services in 180-plus locations across the nation.

The agency also expands its base in the restaurant category this year. Chuck E. Cheese, the leader in family entertainment, has tapped SPM to conduct community and media relations in key local markets across the nation. SPM will also provide PR support for fast-growing Houston-based catering and delivery concept Fajita Pete's and Marugame Udon, the world's No. 1 udon concept out of Tokyo that is expanding its U.S. footprint.

"2021 is an important year for brands as we look forward to post-pandemic norms and finding creative solutions to new-era challenges," said Suzanne Miller, SPM founder and president. "We have always sought to work with smart, mission-based brands that want to form real relationships with their consumers and communities, and our growing client roster represents the best of them."

SPM, which focuses on consumer brands in the food, restaurant, retail, apparel, wellness & beauty and lifestyle categories, also enters the new year on Forbes' prestigious new "America's Best PR Agencies 2021." Forbes developed the list of 200 top agencies in partnership with market research firm Statista, which surveyed more than 12,700 marketing experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 PR firms.

About SPM Communications Inc.Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is an award-winning PR and social agency that provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle. In 2020, SPM was named a PR News Top Places to Work and Agency Elite Top 100. More information is available on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

