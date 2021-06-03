Splunk To Present At The BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced its virtual participation at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference.

Doug Merritt, president and CEO, and Jason Child, chief financial officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the session via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - Get Report turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

