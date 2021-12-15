Splunk Releases 2021 Global Impact Report

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today released its 2021 Global Impact Report, which details the company's approach and engagement with the societal and environmental issues that matter most to its...

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - Get Splunk Inc. Report, the data platform leader for security and observability, today released its 2021 Global Impact Report, which details the company's approach and engagement with the societal and environmental issues that matter most to its stakeholders and business. These issues are: social impact, ethical and inclusive growth, data responsibility and environmental sustainability.

"We believe that Splunk is uniquely positioned to bring innovative, data-driven solutions to positively impact some of the world's most pressing issues," said Scott Morgan, SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Global Affairs and Secretary for Splunk. "We do this through our people, our products, our customers around the world, including more than 90 of the Fortune 100, and our communities. Our Global Impact Report is a strong indicator of our commitment to drive positive change in these important areas."

The 2021 Global Impact Report outlines Splunk's new Global Impact mission, guiding principles, and the company's four-pillar Global Impact Strategy. The report reflects Splunk's core belief that data and innovation can help solve seemingly intractable problems.

Social Impact

In 2020, Splunk embarked on a comprehensive Social Impact Strategy modernization. And over the next five years, the company will aim to harness the power of data and people to shift its Social Impact initiatives towards the new Global Impact mission to bridge the data divide to find actionable solutions for humanity's greatest challenges. Data is a key ingredient to finding the insights into what solutions are working and Splunk's Social Impact initiatives are designed to empower everyone equitably.

The 2021 Global Impact Report outlines the Social Impact programs, commitments and initiatives that help Splunk engage communities, employees, businesses, nonprofits and academia, and empower traditionally underrepresented members of society, providing pathways to thrive in the data age.

Ethical and Inclusive Growth

Splunk's mission to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age, is core to its ethical and inclusive growth goals. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are foundational to fulfilling these goals and core to Splunk's values and mission. Splunk prioritizes diversity at all levels of the company and believes it is essential for success, innovation and competitive advantage.

To share progress, the company publishes its Splunk Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report and key metrics of workforce composition, which is also included in the ESG Data Tables section of the 2021 Global Impact Report for further transparency.

Data Responsibility

As a data company, Splunk understands the critical importance of data privacy and security as well as responsibly investing in the governance and technology required to protect data in an increasingly complex, global environment. Privacy and security by design are top of mind throughout its development process, and Splunk complies with the industry and international security standards that matter most to its customers.

Splunk also supports a flexible policy framework that builds confidence and trust in AI systems, encourages investment in related research and development, strengthens cybersecurity and privacy protections, and takes into account different types of AI and machine learning to avoid hampering innovation unnecessarily.

Environmental Sustainability

Splunk is all-in on sustainability and leveraging its technology, expertise and talent to help build a safe, sustainable world that inspires and nourishes generations to come. The company recently announced its intent to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and a commitment to set a suite of shorter-term five, ten, and fifteen year science-based targets by the end of fiscal year 2023. All targets will be submitted to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and will be consistent with a 1.5°C ambition level.

A refreshed climate risk and opportunities assessment will also be conducted over the course of the company's next fiscal year as part of its global Climate Resilience and Innovation Strategy planning work. The assessment will evaluate physical and transitional risks related to climate change. Results of the assessment will be shared in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

To read the Splunk 2021 Global Impact Report, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/about-us/esg-overview.html.

