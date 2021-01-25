SPLK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Splunk Inc. ("Splunk" or "the Company") (SPLK) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk securities between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/splk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Splunk you have until February 2, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

