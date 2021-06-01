Splat Launches Limited-Edition Color Kits Inspired By Warner Bros. Pictures' The Suicide Squad

The film, out this summer, features some of DC's most colorful Super-Villains

CORONA,Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLAT, a Developlus, Inc. brand, a women and family-owned California based haircare company that develops hair care and color formulations, announces official hair color partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, in theaters and on HBO Max August 6. The partnership will launch with a collection of limited-edition character color kits inspired by some of the super villainous looks from the film.

Starting today, SplatHairColor.com will carry 6 limited-edition color kits that include: Luscious Raspberries featuring Harley Quinn ; Lightening Bleach featuring Blackguard; Purple Desire featuring Mongal; Pink Fetish featuring Ratcatcher 2; Blue Envy featuring Bloodsport; and Sinful Silver featuring Polka- Dot Man .

"Having previously aligned with Warner Bros. Pictures for Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, we are thrilled to be partnering for the third time around," said Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus VP of Marketing. "The looks from The Suicide Squad will inspire fans everywhere and as a brand that strongly encourages expressing individuality, we are extremely excited to bring hair color users these limited-edition color kits."

Each limited-edition color kit will include 2 of 16 exclusive collectible trading cards featuring characters from the film. The full collection will be available at Walmart stores nationwide, Amazon.com, Splathaircolor.com, and Ebay.com. Select colors will be available at Target, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid stores nationwide (while supplies last).

About Splat:

Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a women and family-owned business, and our products are made in Southern California. Products range from 1 Wash (temporary), 10 Wash to 30 Wash (semi-permanent) with no bleach and bold permanent hair color. Splat products are available at a variety of retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens and Whole Foods ranging in price from $6.99- $14.99. Visit www.splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

About The Suicide Squad

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis.

Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atlas Entertainment/A Peter Safran Production, A James Gunn Film, The Suicide Squad. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set for release nationwide in theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

