Splash Car Wash Of Greenwich Gets Luxury Remodel

MILFORD, Conn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash has finished the interior and exterior remodeling of its Greenwich site, the chain's first location, just in time to celebrate Splash's 40th anniversary. Splash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with the single location, and since that time, the team has developed over 30 additional carwash locations. Splash currently operates 27 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York.

Splash has continued to accelerate its acquisition and development programs since partnering with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners in late 2018 with a number of new sites currently under development or near completion.

"Giving Splash #1 a facelift was long overdue," stated Fisher. "It took us some time to finalize the design and staying open through the construction project extended our finish date a bit." Fisher was instrumental in designing the "wave" element added to the front of the building. "We felt that it tied in so nicely with our name and what we do," added Fisher. The renovations also included a remodeling of the retail store at the location.

Splash has reinvested over $3 million over the past two years into their facilities. The investments have included both aesthetic improvements, evident in the Greenwich remodel, as well as significant equipment upgrades in many locations. "There have been some great technological developments in wash equipment, soap applications, and water purification systems over the past few years that we wanted to incorporate into our washes," said Curtis. " Greenwich, for instance, has added a reverse osmosis system to purify the rinse water that we use to finish each car we wash. We want to make sure we stay on the cutting edge to produce the highest quality wash experience for our customers."

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC.

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis, Fisher, Petrelle and a strong management team have developed over 30 locations and currently operate 24 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a "Top 10 Workplace" five times by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT: Mark Curtis mark@splash1.org 203-324-5400 ext. 7011.

Patricia Donnelly pdonnelly@pcrp.com 617-585-3800

