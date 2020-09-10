Splash And Zoom Power The Next Generation Of Virtual Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, the only technology platform built for modern event marketing, has rolled out new features with Zoom that solve branding and data integration challenges with virtual events and programs today.

Since March 2020, millions of businesses have been forced to move events from in-person to online, exposing them to unchartered territory, and many technical challenges. With the overnight shift to virtual, companies need to quickly produce many types of online events at scale. But they are limited by status-quo live streaming and webinar technology that don't provide immersive, branded guest experiences or connect and automate important event data.

"We've seen companies and event marketing teams move unthinkably fast as they've had to pivot from in-person to virtual events," said Ben Hindman, Splash CEO. "Through such rapid change, companies are struggling to maintain brand consistency and capture the event data they need. Traditional webinar platforms were never built to support the evolving and sophisticated design and data needs of today's market. More than ever, companies have to deliver engaging online experiences that make a positive impression and drive measurable outcomes."

Splash + Zoom: The Importance of Branded Virtual Events When Everyone is Online

Marketers can now use Splash and Zoom together to create professional events that are always on-brand, go beyond traditional online formats, and save time.

The Splash integration with Zoom gives users the tools to automate virtual event marketing and webinar programs. Events built in Splash automatically create corresponding Zoom webinars, saving time, reducing manual effort, and syncing attendee data. The new Virtual Event Page touchpoint also allows users to embed Zoom directly into their Splash branded event page.

Embedding Zoom meetings and webinars directly into Splash means that companies can provide attendees with better virtual event experiences and act on meaningful data. Splash syncs this data — such as who registered, attended, and when they left — across an organization's CRM and marketing automation systems. This is critical for calculating marketing channel ROI and supporting sales follow-up activities.

"Splash's Virtual Event Page touchpoint is easy to use with Zoom, creates a fully branded experience for our attendees, and so far, has been really impressive," said Vickie Rosone, Director of Event Marketing at Publicis Sapient. "We were having great success with Zoom, but the branding element was the missing piece. Now with the Splash touchpoint, we're checking that box. Another feature we leverage is the automatic attendee check-in and check-out. That is no longer a manual process for my team, saving us more time."

In addition to Splash's latest virtual solutions — including native integrations with webinar providers BlueJeans and ON24 — Splash recently deepened its integrations with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Eloqua, and Slack to support the event marketing landscape and full marketing technology stack. These integrations automate workflows, track registrations, and enable sales teams to act faster on event-generated opportunities.

About SplashSplash is a next-generation event marketing platform designed to help teams build and host virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Splash liberates people from the constraints of outdated event technology and enables them to do what they love: create memorable experiences, new connections, and business value. The platform empowers everyone in an organization to easily create their own branded, connected, and compliant programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data and design, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in ways that were previously impossible. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at splashthat.com.

