WICHITA, Kan., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] announced today that Mindy McPheeters has been named as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. McPheeters will be a member of Spirit's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Tom Gentile, President and Chief Executive Officer for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems Names Mindy McPheeters as General Counsel

McPheeters had been serving as Interim General Counsel for Spirit AeroSystems prior to her permanent placement in this role. Previously, McPheeters was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, for Spirit AeroSystems.

"Mindy has gained an understanding of the many facets of our business and our industry during her tenure with the company," said Gentile. "I look forward to her contributions as a member of our Executive Leadership Team as we continue to transform Spirit into a more diversified company."

During her six years at Spirit, McPheeters has also held positions overseeing various aspects of Legal, including Litigation, Commercial, Employment and Compliance. Prior to joining Spirit, McPheeters served as In-house Counsel for Delta Dental of Kansas.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

