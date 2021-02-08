Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates With Infosys To Integrate The IT Infrastructure Of Its Recently Acquired Businesses

WICHITA, Kan. and BENGALURU, India , Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (INFY) - Get Report, the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems , a leading aero structures manufacturer. Spirit has chosen Infosys as its lead technology integration partner to help drive and set up the end-to-end applications and infrastructure integration of a few of Bombardier's former aerostructures and aftermarket services assets, which have been recently acquired by Spirit. As the exclusive IT partner, Infosys will leverage its system integration expertise, ecosystem partners, and extensive knowledge of the aviation sector to develop a robust IT framework, which will be built on infrastructure solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt.

Seamless IT integration is imperative for successful mergers and acquisitions. The partnership will enable Spirit AeroSystems to empower stakeholders by transforming business applications and facilitating agile, resilient operations on the cloud.

Talking about the partnership, Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Spirit AeroSystems, said, "We look forward to partnering with Infosys on our efforts to further diversify our business and strategically position Spirit AeroSystems for the future. We appreciate the long-standing relationship we have with Infosys and the support they have brought to a number of strategic projects for Spirit."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said "We are excited to kickstart a new chapter in our long-term strategic partnership with Spirit AeroSystems and support their vision for the aerospace industry. We look forward to maximizing the synergies of the acquisition by facilitating seamless integration of IT ecosystems. Through the partnership, we will support Spirit with infrastructure build-out and unlock more opportunities to accelerate innovation and drive success."

