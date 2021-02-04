Spireon Recognized In Prestigious 2021 Stevie Awards For Exemplary Customer Service

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Intelligence Company, Spireon was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Success category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards ® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

"We are excited to see our commitment to customer service recognized by this prestigious awards program," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "In light of COVID-19's effect on business, our teams worked incredibly hard to support customers at every point of their lifecycle as they relied on Spireon's solutions to ensure real-time visibility into key assets to optimize operations and survive."

Behind Spireon's sustained growth and reputation as the leading provider of aftermarket telematics is its remarkable customer service team. The commitment to white-glove service and technological innovation to ensure customer satisfaction and success, earned Spireon a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 77 far exceeding the industry average of 26 for business-to-business technology companies. Spireon credits its high NPS score to comprehensive customer onboarding, diligent interaction with customers by multiple company teams and round-the-clock phone support.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Spireon mobilized resources to ensure employees could efficiently service clients remotely and issued cleanliness guidelines for fulfillment teams to ensure orders shipped safely and on time.

To ensure customers are maximizing ROI with all solutions, Spireon implemented quarterly business reviews to inform clients of investment payback and opportunities to increase value. Tapping customer expertise to guide innovation, Spireon regularly convenes and solicits input from its Customer Advisory Board, a group of leading companies in the transportation industry.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Spireon Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more www.spireon.com .

About The Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

