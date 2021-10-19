Spire Global Launches Maritime 2.0 - A Milestone Data Services Update Supported By GraphQL

Today, Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) ("Spire" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced the availability of Maritime 2.0, an update to Spire's maritime solutions that provides marine data on vessel locations, weather conditions, and global shipping activity so that organizations can optimize real-time decision making.

Supported by GraphQL, the Maritime 2.0 API services update will improve the quality of the vessel tracking Automatic Identification System (AIS) data coverage Spire provides and support new data delivery. Spire Maritime 2.0 is the first satellite AIS maritime data solution to offer GraphQL, an open-source query language.

Spire's latest Maritime 2.0 offers:

Smarter, cleaner AIS data - New algorithms offer high quality, accurate vessel identification with logic to clean up duplicate data sets and create improved routing models.

- New algorithms offer high quality, accurate vessel identification with logic to clean up duplicate data sets and create improved routing models. Enhanced Global Coverage - Users will see a 20% increase in daily messages from global terrestrial data.

- Users will see a 20% increase in daily messages from global terrestrial data. Improved, Scalable Delivery - For the first time, customers will be able to use GraphQL, deployed at other leading enterprise technology platforms including Atlassian, GitHub, New Relic, Intuit, and Shopify, to query Spire data, integrate easily with outside platforms and simplify how developers can access and iterate on data.

"Our customers have asked for more coverage, precision at scale and even cleaner data delivery," said John Lusk, SVP of Spire Global. "We are committed to providing continuous innovation across our maritime solutions. Maritime 2.0 delivers on this promise with the data and analytics needed to address port congestion, save fuel for maritime vessels and streamline today's strained global supply chains."

"It has been excellent to have had access to the Beta release of the Maritime 2.0 GraphQL API. As data volumes increase, customer requirements expand and diversify, and technology evolves, it is integral for data providers to continuously improve how they deliver their data. It is innovations such as the Maritime 2.0 GraphQL API that embody why Spire is a leader in AIS data and delivery," said Ryan Lloyd, Head of Research and Development, Geollect, a geospatial company using Spire's AIS data to map vessel locations and make global insights.

Spire's Maritime 2.0 solution is currently available. For more information, visit https://spire.com/maritime/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organization's the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

