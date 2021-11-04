Spire Global Included In NASA X-59 Quiet Supersonic Flight Community Testing Contract

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) ("the Company" or "Spire"), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has been included as a subcontractor in an award contract between Harris Miller Miller & Hanson Inc.

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) ("the Company" or "Spire"), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has been included as a subcontractor in an award contract between Harris Miller Miller & Hanson Inc. (HMMH) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The award supports a national campaign of community overflight tests using NASA's X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology research aircraft.

With a maximum potential value of approximately $29 million and an eight-year period of performance, the award is a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The scope of work focuses on supporting NASA in phases two and three of its Low-Boom Flight Demonstration mission. Phase two will include the preparation and planning for phase three where NASA will fly the X-59 aircraft over communities and ask residents to share their response to the sound the aircraft generates during supersonic flight.

Spire will support HMMH and NASA by quantifying a number of variables that impact noise exposure, which will impact residents' responses to the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology research aircraft's sonic boom.

Spire will provide weather data and forecasting enhanced by data from its satellite constellation. Spire will collect and share data on winds, pressure, humidity and temperature; all factors that play a crucial role in sonic boom wave propagation and potential minimization of boom on the ground.

"As NASA develops supersonic technology and aircraft, we join with them in recognizing the need to lessen the auditory impact on citizens and appreciate the opportunity to support the agency and HMMH on this project," said Theresa Condor, Chief Operating Officer, Spire Global. "Our industry-leading weather data and forecasting abilities align with the research regarding the reduction of sonic boom impact, and we hope to continue to support these initiatives in the future."

HMMH Director of Federal Programs and Program Manager for this contract, Kurt M. Hellauer said, "We thank NASA for their confidence in our team and the opportunity to support the agency's vital work in advancing the science behind supersonic flight and paving the way for new entrants to the National Airspace System."

NASA will share the community feedback and the X-59 acoustic data collected during the flights to U.S. and international regulators to help inform decisions regarding new sound-based rules for supersonic flight over land.

The additional subcontractors on the award include: Blue Ridge Research and Consulting, LLC; Westat Inc.; EMS Brüel & Kjær Inc. dba Envirosuite; Center for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS) at Hampton University; Senzig Engineering; and Crown Consulting Inc.

More information on the award can be found in NASA's press release and more information on the X-59 aircraft is available here: https://www.nasa.gov/X59

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

