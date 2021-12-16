Spire Global, Inc. Deploys And Operates U.S.-Made Battery In Orbit For U.S. Space Force SBIR Program

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, successfully delivered a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) payload to space aboard its 3U LEMUR CubeSat. The satellite has been operating nominally since July 2021 and is performing on-orbit experiments to collect payload performance data. SSC, through their Science and Technology Directorate (SSC/ZAD), awarded Spire this mission under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

Spire modified the power system of the satellite to successfully integrate ZeroVolt™ 18650 battery cells provided by EnerSys Ⓡ, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications. On June 30, 2021, a Falcon 9 launch vehicle deployed the nanosatellite into Spire's on-orbit constellation, where Spire has been successfully conducting power system discharge tests to gather operational performance data on the battery cells and build flight heritage for this novel Lithium-ion technology produced by EnerSys.

"The development of space-as-a-service offerings presents the larger space, science, and technology fields with opportunities to conduct research and development over a significant period of time at low-cost, opening the possibility of space to a wider audience than ever before," said Theresa Condor, Chief Operating Officer, Spire Global. "Traditional payloads can take years to get into orbit. At Spire, we have the ability to send up customer payloads within a matter of months, providing a fast, reliable, and efficient option for those interested in on-orbit research."

This mission demonstrates the rapid integration and operation of science and technology experiments through Spire's space-as-a-service model. In a period of 12 months, Spire integrated the high energy, long life EnerSys ZeroVolt™ Lithium-ion battery cells into the nanosatellite and deployed it on orbit.

"Working with Spire on this mission has provided us with an opportunity to quickly and responsibly place our ZeroVolt battery cells into orbit so that we may conduct testing and gather operational performance data," said Joseph Troutman, Manager of Business Development at EnerSys. "We will be able to further our battery capabilities and continue to provide satellite and military applications with world-class battery power to support mission success."

The SBIR program is a highly competitive initiative which awards funding to domestic businesses and aims to stimulate technological innovation, meet federal research and development needs, and more. SSC awarded this SBIR to Spire as a Phase II program. Phase II program funding is based on results achieved in Phase I and the scientific and technical merit and commercial potential of the project proposed in Phase II.

