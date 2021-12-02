Spire Global, Inc. Data Supports Global Commodities Supply Chain Platform

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company") a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has announced that Minehub Technologies Inc (TSXV: MHUB, OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub"), an open enterprise-grade platform for digital trade in the mining and metals supply chains, will use Spire's satellite and terrestrial Automatic Identification System data (AIS), global vessel tracking data and vessel characteristics, to help power its commodities platform and optimize routing for bulk carrier vessels. The Spire Maritime solution is expected to bring improved vessel data efficiency across the open ocean to the mining and metals supply chains.

"Recently we've seen supply chains being strained across the globe and Spire's Maritime data solutions can help address the disruption by providing route visibility, analyzing fleet and vessel characteristics, and monitoring commodity trends," said John Lusk, SVP and Maritime GM of Spire. "We are excited to work with MineHub and provide cutting edge data to their platform because both companies are aligned on the increasing need to create digital solutions that create visibility and improve accuracy across the supply chain."

MineHub's digital platform is modernizing how the mining and metals supply chain operates. It provides greater transparency and traceability via real-time visibility, automation, streamlined credit management, paperless transactions, and emissions tracking. Spire's AIS data will enhance coverage and reduce latency of tracking bulk vessels on MineHub's ​​Integrated Supply Chain platform. The use of data and analytics allows for quicker decision making and shorter processes, which will ultimately save MineHub customers time and money.

"Providing our users with 24/7 real-time visibility of the location of the materials they are shipping, buying or financing is a fundamental part of the data we put at their fingertips," said Arnoud Star Busman, CEO, MineHub. "It allows them to optimise stock levels, monitor the cargo they are financing, and forecast payment flows. Working with Spire, a leading provider of this core data service, is fantastic. We are getting space-based vessel data right from the source with global coverage. We intend to grow this relationship through collaboration and joint innovation in the fast moving space of digital trade."

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington D.C., Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005237/en/